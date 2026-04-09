Kenny Atkinson Is Pondering His Options Ahead of Cavaliers’ Final Two Games

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two games remaining, and with a playoff spot secured, along with the cushion of home court advantage in the first round, you would think that coach Kenny Atkinson’s job would be a little smoother as the regular season winds down.

But, for Atkinson, the planning and execution of the final two games could be just as important as Game 1 of the playoffs, which begins on April 18. The Cavs beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-116 on Wednesday night, and the two sides meet again on Friday, before the season wraps up against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

And as for revealing just a bit of his plan for the final two games? Well, Atkinson – as always – is keeping his cards close to his chest but did admit that he wants to see the group play more minutes together.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson indicates nothing has been determined on who will play final two games. “We’re gonna get together tomorrow morning and decide on our plan.” — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) April 9, 2026

“We definitely got to look at this, look at our situation, look at everybody's situation, and see what that looks like for these next two games,” Atkinson said.

“Like I said, even that last Washington game, we have to see. Some guys want to play that last game to keep the rhythm. Some guys don't. So, we're going to get together tomorrow morning and talk about our plan.”

The Mock Game 1: Passed

With the regular season winding down, all bets point towards the Cavaliers and the Hawks meeting in the first round. Of course, it isn’t a given yet, as the Hawks missed out on the chance to punch their ticket with the loss to Cleveland, and they could still drop into the play-in positions come Sunday.

But if Atlanta withstands the pressure from the teams below them, then Wednesday’s game served as a perfect preview, with Friday’s return to follow.

“That was a playoff-type game,” Atkinson said. You know, the ups and downs, we were up, and then they come back, and then you’ve got to execute at the end.

“We do a lot of good things. Obviously, got to clean up some stuff, but great rep and having our core four out there, at the end.

Maybe his last statement is a sign of what he might do in the Cavs’ final two games, who knows? Maybe that’s too much of a stretch, and it will be a case of wait-and-see.

With the win, Cleveland can’t finish lower than fourth and landing ahead of the New York Knicks in third isn’t out of the question. For now, Atkinson is focused on the final two games, and it seems he’s planning his next moves.