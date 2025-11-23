How to watch the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

Darius Garland is just him. He changes the entire offense, which you can see after their 120-109 win against the Indiana Pacers.

Now in the final game of their long run at home the Los Angeles Clippers are coming to town to face the Cavaliers.

The LA Clippers (5-11) will have some positives coming into this game. James Harden is coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets where Point Guard James Harden broke the team's single game scoring record with 55 points.

Along with that positive performance it looks like the aging Clippers will also have the return of forward Kawhi Leonard in the game this evening against the Cavs. This marks his first game since November 3rd. Leonard is averaging 24 points in his six played games this year.

The Cavaliers (11-6) will have a few players out for this matchup. It is the first of a back-to-back for the Cavs. They are looking at three of the guards in their bench rotation. Tyrese Proctor should be expected to have heavy minutes in this matchup to keep Garland injury free.

Darius Garland in his second return after his injury scare against the Heat, dropped 20 points in the win. Evan Mobley also came back from his poor free throw performance in the loss to the Houston Rockets. He went 7-11 and finished the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in Jarrett Allen's absence.

Where to find the Clippers vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Clippers vs. Cavs Injury Report

Clippers: Bradley Beal (hip) is out. Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Lonzo Ball (injury management) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Clippers

James Harden

Kris Dunn

Kawhi Leonard

John Collins

Ivica Zubac

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De'Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Clippers vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 9.5

O/U: 230.5

Cavaliers 121, Clippers 110: Besides James Harden, the Clippers average 112 points a game, putting them in the bottom five in the league. With Leonard's return they have another form of offense, but he may be limited in playtime as it's a return from injury.

Donovan Mitchell has been an absolute menace when it comes to scoring the ball. Averaging 30 points on his own as the Cavaliers offense continues to improve with the return of Garland. They need to outrebound the Clippers and stay out of foul trouble against Harden.

The team will need to work together to put some offense together to counter Harden.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Nov. 24 @ Toronto

Friday, Nov. 28 @ Atlanta