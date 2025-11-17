How to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

It seems the Cleveland Cavaliers still have not solved the problems they've had this season when it comes to their game play in the beginning of games. Cleveland was not able to fight in the first half, going down 61-54 at halftime to Memphis.

Entering the fourth quarter however, the Cavs were losing 84-76. Put proceeded to outscore the Grizzlies 32-16 to beat them. The team played miles better in the end. The defense was amazing and everybody was hitting their shots. Cleveland took the win 108-100.

Now the Bucks are in town for a second game with the Cavaliers. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (8-6) kept it close in the first game. They lost 118-113. Now they have an idea of what it would take to get the win. Giannis had a 40 point game and was an assist shy of a triple double.

Milwaukee was able to make a few comebacks in that game. Down by 18 at one point in the third quarter but tied it back up. They can't let the Cavs get a big lead again to chase. If it does happen, the good thing is that the Cavs have been blowing leads a lot this season.

The Cavaliers (9-5) are still without Darius Garland after his injury scare against the Heat. He is a difference maker for Cleveland. Thankfully in the Grizzlies game, the team has Donovan Mitchell, who has repeatedly come out swinging in the final 12 minutes to get wins. He is on a different level this year, with career high efficiency numbers.

Another part of the Cavaliers game that really needs a highlight in recent games is their bench. They don't have a ton of well known players on their bench. However, that is not stopping them from being an important part of the last win. Nae'Quan Tomlin and Craig Porter Jr. have have had stellar performances. Tomlin especially in the Grizzlies game with some really important defensive stops.

The Central Division in the NBA this season is going to be a very tight battle and a win here for either team is going to be important.

Where to find the Bucks vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio and Peacock

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Bucks vs. Cavs Injury Report

Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) is out. Taurean Prince (hernia) is out. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (injury management) is out. Jaylon Tyson (concussion) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Bucks

Ryan Rollins

AJ Green

Kyle Kuzma

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Myles Turner

Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 7.5

O/U: 235.5

Cavaliers 121, Bucks 116: Milwaukee has recently picked up better performances beyond Giannis that will definitely help them in this matchup. Ryan Rollins has been tremendous for the Bucks. He's averaging 17 points a game for the Bucks and has shown at times to be the number two guy for Milwaukee. Now the Cavaliers have more than one guy to worry about.

Donovan Mitchell has shown now he can do this on his own. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen did step up and play better against Memphis, but Giannis is a different beast. He will put them to the test once again. He will keep them on their toes and they need to respond well.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Houston

Friday, Nov. 21 vs Indiana