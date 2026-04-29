How Round 1 Series Is Shifting for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers head back home for Game 5, needing to change the needle and point it back in their direction after an empty-handed, two-game business trip against the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavs have lost their 2-0 lead and are back to a 2-2 record, leaving a pivotal fifth game on Wednesday. But could the disappointment of their Canadian adventure be a wake-up call?

The momentum back to Cleveland?

While technically not a game that the Cavs have to win, it needs to be treated as one. With that being said, the Cavs now land back on their home floor, needing to reignite their form in the opening two games, and while the Raptors’ focus will be on Harden and Mitchell, the momentum could lie within Cleveland’s bench.

The role of a bench player is to inject energy, pace and take the strain off the starters. For the Cavs in particular, utilizing your frontcourt more. In the two games played in Toronto, the Raptors have scored 110 of their 219 total points in the paint.

A cause for concern, and one that could find Thomas Bryant playing a little more, perhaps?

Per, Cavs on SI’s Tim Daniel on Bryant: “a simple shift here and there to give one of the other bigs a breather can give the Cavaliers a benefit.”

Having won the NBA title in 2023 with the Denver Nuggets and being a member of the Indiana Pacers side that went to the Finals last season, Bryant knows the postseason and what it takes to win.

Not only can Bryant help the frontcourt, both offensively and defensively, he can also spread to the three-point line, where he shoots a solid 36% from beyond the arc this season.

Other players need to step up

Cleveland looked completely in control of the series through the first two games. Their offense was clicking at will, powered by the star backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

The result was a comfortable 2–0 lead, with neither victory ever really in doubt. The next two games, however, flipped the script entirely.

Toronto has since seized control, dictated the pace and made life extremely difficult for both Mitchell and Harden. That disruption has stalled Cleveland’s entire offense.

Add in poor fourth-quarter defense, and it’s led to back-to-back losses in games that were still within reach entering the final period.

When at home, Cleveland have looked unstoppable. They need to channel that energy on Wednesday night.