Kenny Atkinson Blasts Cavaliers Effort in Win Against Magic

The pressure for Cleveland to succeed hasn't been this great since LeBron James was in town.

With the postseason approaching, NBA teams are making final tweaks to their rotations and style of play. The margin for error is shrinking as we get closer to the end of the regular season. In recent years, the Cavaliers have switched head coaches and traded away core pieces of their previous teams. Darius Garland was traded for James Harden.

The guard duo of Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis arrived in a trade from the Sacramento Kings. Forward Max Strus finally made his regular season debut this month and immediately began playing big minutes.

There's always pressure to win in the playoffs. The offseasons are incredibly long and millions of fans are depending on players to do everything in their power to win in the playoffs. However, the city of Cleveland has been hungry for more since 2016. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson is going to everything he can as well and that starts with holding his team accountable to the standard they're striving for.

Mar 24, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) drives on Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Cleveland allows 131 points in win against Orlando

NBA teams are scoring 115.4 points per game this season. The Orlando Magic sit at No. 15 in offensive rating. The Cavaliers sit at No 13 in defensive rating. Cleveland definitely underperformed on the defensive end in this single game. Paolo Banchero led the way for Orlando with 36 points, but rotational players like Jamal Cain and Tristan De Silva scored 17 and 18 points, respectively.

Kenny Atkinson was disappointed with the defensive effort of his team.

"I just told the team in the locker room, if we’re gonna defend like this, we’re gonna have a short playoff stint. Right now, we have the mentality that we’ll just outscore people. We all know come playoff time, it’s not that easy." Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson

It's important for a coach to hold a talented team to championship-level standards. It's also clear this is something that has been building up for Atkinson. Cleveland has won 13 of their last 17 regular season games, even with Harden playing through a fractured thumb.

Four straight victories within seven points

Cleveland's winning, but it hasn't been without struggle. Cleveland is actually ranked No. 17 in defensive rating for the month of March, which is below their season average and likely below their championship standards as well.

The Cavaliers have also allowed around the league average amount of points throughout this stretch, aside from Orlando's explosion. It's the clutch time defense that likely gets to Atkinson the most. Atkinson was an assistant coach on the 2022 championship-winning Golden State Warriors. He knows what standards his team needs to be held to and what mindset he needs to implement into his players.

Cavs’ Kenny Atkinson after win over Magic: “I just told the team in the locker room, if we’re gonna defend like this, we’re gonna have a short playoff stint. Right now, we have the mentality that we’ll just outscore people. We all know come playoff time, it’s not that easy.” — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) March 25, 2026

Atkinson knows that while the Cavaliers aren't terrible defensively, they're not performing at the level it takes to go on a deep playoffs run. They're not performing like an elite team when the time calls for them to be elite the most.

Cleveland is still not fully healthy

It's important to note that the Cavaliers have dealt with starting lineup changes all season. It's been rare to see Cleveland's big four in the same starting lineup all season. This time around, center Jarrett Allen hasn't played in a game since March 3 due to injury, but he's reportedly ramping up his workload in preparation for his return. Allen is an impactful part of what makes Cleveland's defense effective. He's an what makes James Harden's life as a pick-and-roll ball handler much easier.

The Cavaliers are learning how to win together quickly, especially considering how quickly James Harden needed to integrate himself into the team after being traded to Cleveland this past February. 13-4 over the past 17 regular season games is no easy task and it's an example of what they can achieve in the postseason.

There's still many areas for them to improve if they want to make the Eastern conference finals. The front office has made every indication to their fans that the Eastern conference finals is their main goal. It's Atkinson who is reminding the team what it takes to get there after every single win and loss.