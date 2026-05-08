Kenny Atkinson Explains What Went Wrong in Cavaliers Game 2 Fourth Quarter Collapse

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson knows exactly where Game 2 started slipping away.

After taking an 81-79 lead early in the fourth quarter, Cleveland was outscored 28-16 the rest of the way in a 107-97 loss to Detroit. Atkinson pointed directly to the rebounding battle as the biggest issue.

“I think they had eight offensive rebounds in that fourth quarter,” Atkinson said. “That’s a lot.”

The Cavaliers generated stops late but could not finish possessions, something Atkinson said completely changed the feel of the game.

“You get really good stops in that fourth quarter and the second chance opportunities, it just takes the wind out of your sail,” Atkinson said.

One fourth quarter sequence really bothered Atkinson

One sequence especially bothered him. After a timeout, Cleveland emphasized boxing out on a missed free throw but still gave up an offensive rebound and basket moments later.

“We said, man, we got to get this,” Atkinson said. “Our box out responsibilities on the free throw and they miss, they get the offensive rebound and they score.”

The concerns go beyond one quarter. Cleveland has now fallen behind by double digits in seven of its last eight games, something Atkinson admitted the staff still has not solved.

“We got to look at everything,” Atkinson said. “Everything’s on the table.”

That includes lineups, defensive schemes and possibly playing faster earlier in games.

“We tried to change up our coverages,” Atkinson said. “Tried to be a little more aggressive to get our mojo going.”

Atkinson takes blame for Harden's bad night

Atkinson also took responsibility for James Harden attempting only two shots in the second half after finishing 3-for-13 from the field with 10 points.

“We can’t have our Hall of Famer taking two shots in the second half,” Atkinson said. “I’ll take that one.”

Still, Atkinson defended Harden for continuing to make the right basketball play against heavy defensive pressure.

“Sometimes as a great player that’s what the game calls for,” Atkinson said. “He got off it and made a lot of good plays.”

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 31 points while Jarrett Allen added 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Atkinson praised Allen afterward and made it clear Cleveland is not backing away from its frontcourt identity with Allen and Evan Mobley together.

“I love both of them,” Atkinson said. “Going to keep doubling down on playing those guys, especially together.”

Even after the loss, Atkinson believed the Cavs found some things tactically in the second half that could help moving forward. But the frustration was obvious as the team once again struggled with a slow start and late-game execution.

Game 3 against the Pistons is set for Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.