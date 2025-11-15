Three keys as Cavaliers look to bounce back against the Grizzlies

After their second loss of the season to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Memphis Grizzlies, who aren’t exactly brimming with luck either.

Injury-ridden and laced with controversy, mainly through its superstar Ja Morant, the Cavs have an early opportunity to bounce back against the 4-9 Grizzlies.

Without their all-star trio of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland, the Cavs were still able to overcome the Miami Heat. However, with Mitchell and Mobley returning, they were unable to make anything happen to beat the Raptors.

Despite the setbacks, Mitchell is happy that his team are facing these kinds of challenges, and ahead of their first game against a team from the Western Conference, they will be presented with a new and fresh encounter.

GARLAND BEING OUT MIGHT PLAY INTO MORANT’S HANDS

Darius Garland, being absent for the majority of the season, hasn’t been the worst of news for the Cavs thus far. But it could be just the lift that the Grizzlies need, with Ja Morant posting season-low numbers.

For the first time in five years, Morant is averaging below 20 points a game, and a player with the skillset of Garland could have thrived off that, but he is missing from the lineup through injury management.

As well as producing offensively, Mitchell will need to be on his toes, defensively, along with the majority of the Cavs’ starting five, against a man who will be desperate to turn his and Memphis’ season around.

SPEAKING OF MITCHELL

Despite the injury concerns the Cavs have, and coming off a second loss to the Raptors, Mitchell is upbeat and confident in his teammates, insisting that as a team, “We’re not worried as a group.”

Mitchell has averaged 32.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists a game, shooting 47 percent from the floor in his last six games and has shown tremendous efficiency in his shot selection.

JARRETT ALLEN‘S ADVANTAGE

It’s fair to say that Jarrett Allen has been playing much more aggressively recently than he did in the first couple of games.

Going up against Jock Landale or Zach Edey, Allen will have the advantage, especially against the latter, as he can use his strength and quickness to overcome Edey. However, the Grizzlies’ big man is listed as questionable with an ankle problem.

Despite only going for six points and eight rebounds in the loss to Toronto, Allen still showed positive signs, but will be motivated to continue his aggressive streak tonight.