Three realistic trades the Cleveland Cavaliers need to explore

After a slow start to the season, rumors of some important trade decisions have followed the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even as the Cavs begin to turn the season around, many analysts believe the Cavs will be one of the more active teams in the league before the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report recently listed three players they believe the Cavaliers should be targeting, including Herb Jones, Kenrich Williams and Jaylen Clark.

Herb Jones

Jones is currently a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he has spent all five seasons of his NBA career so far. Jones has been a dominant defender in his NBA career, earning All-Defensive team honors.

Jones has also been an above average three-point shooter, hitting on a 36% rate for his career. He averages just over 10 points per game. Last season, he was limited to just 20 games after an injury ended his season, but has worked at getting back to his former self this year.

If the Cavs were to move off of a guard like Darius Garland, and with Lonzo Ball underperforming, Jones could be a huge boost to the backcourt. He would be able to bring energy and defense in a way very few players have been able to in Cleveland over the past few years.

Kenrich Williams

Williams is currently in his eight season in the NBA, spending the last six with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The forward has served as a solid rotational piece for the defending champions, averaging just under six points per game.

He is currently shooting 50% on the year, including 37% from deep. Williams may be the most realistic possible trade target, as it’s unlikely his asking price will be high. The Thunder have the draft capital available to move off rotation players easily, avoiding paying out big contracts.

Jaylen Clark

Clark is the player with the most potential on this list, as he is just in his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He’s only appeared in 71 career games, averaging over four points per game. Last season he was able to knock down threes at a 43% rate, but that number has fallen all the way to 30% this year.

If Clark were to be brought into Cleveland, he would likely get the opportunity to contribute to a bigger role. He currently averages just 14 minutes per game, and that number would likely get closer to 20 for the Cavs as he serves as a rotational guard.

While it’s still unclear what the Cavaliers will be doing with trades, it seems very likely at least a few new faces will be heading to Cleveland. These three players would give the Cavs some needed depth, without breaking the bank in assets.