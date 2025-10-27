Top takeaways from Cleveland Cavaliers' victory over Milwaukee Bucks
The Cleveland Cavaliers notched their second win of the season with a 118-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
What started as an off scoring night for the duo of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley ended with the two earning a combined 47 points as they quickly turned things around in the second half. The miracle of Sam Merrill added 17 points as he continued to light things up from the three-point line. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with an astounding 40 points as he nearly notched a triple-double on a 70% clip from the floor.
Armed with a 2-1 record, Cleveland will continue its short tour against division rivals when it takes to Detroit to face the Pistons at 7 p.m. on Monday.
No Shooting, No Problem
The Cavs ended the night with 12 made three-pointers on 40 attempts.
Outside of Merrill and guard Lonzo Ball, none of Cleveland's higher-volume three-point shooters on Sunday could really find their rhythm from the arc. Mitchell, who logged 24 points on the night, didn't hit a 3-pointer until early in the third quarter. Despite his best efforts, Mobley nearly had the same result as he went one for five from long range.
Still, like all good teams, the Cavs found a way to prevail despite their off night.
Mitchell eventually found his groove and returned to his old self from nearly right out the gate in the third quarter. He sliced and diced his way to six makes from inside the arc in the second half.
Mobley would end the night with a team-leading six assists as he worked to light some kind of spark on the perimeter. A third of Cleveland's three-point makes were assisted by Mobley, including two drained shots from Merrill. The 24-year-old sensation added three steals and two blocks as he had his moments both on and off the ball.
Teamwork Beats Star Power
Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to look like one of the league's best as he was nearly unstoppable when barreling towards the basket. He dunked, drove and bounded his way to a 40-piece, his first in the regular season since a close win over the Orlando Magic in early January. He would be aided by guard A.J. Green, as he drained four three-point jumpers on his way to 20 points.
Still, it just wasn't quite enough to keep the Cavaliers at bay.
Though it may not completely show up on the stat sheet, Cleveland's roster had plenty of decent contributions from top to bottom.
Ball added five assists to his 11 points and six rebounds, including three on offense. Center Jarrett Allen logged a team-leading 11 rebounds as he continuously set himself up to be in the right place at the right time. Even forward Larry Nance Jr., a familiar addition who spent a few seasons away from home, had some highlight moments of his own as he threw down a reverse dunk and drilled a corner three-pointer.