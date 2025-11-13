What the Cavs need to get revenge against the Raptors Thursday night

On Halloween night, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Raptors 112-101. This was also the first game of the NBA Cup’s group play; of which the Cavaliers, Raptors, Pacers, Hawks, and Wizards fall into the group East A.

The Cavaliers were injury plagued, without the services of all star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, as well as starting center Jarrett Allen. The team was also without Sam Merrill and the still absent Max Strus. Toronto was also missing their starting center Jakob Poeltl, as well as a few other role players.

The loss was hard fought to the final whistle by our Cavaliers, as a fourth quarter push was stifled by Jamison Battle who hit a pair of 3s in the final quarter to push the Raptor’s lead out of reach.

Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter led the Cavaliers in scoring, with 29 and 26 respectively. Both players will look to build on these performances in the Cavs second clash with Toronto.

Unfortunately, the Cavaliers are once more dealing with an injury bug as they will again be without Darius Garland, who reinjured his toe, as well as Max Strus while he is healing from a Jones fracture. The Cavaliers will also be without guard Lonzo Ball, who is out for injury management, and Jalyon Tyson as he deals with a concussion.

The Raptors have a much milder injury report, as they are only confirmed to be missing former Cavs first round pick Ochai Agbaji. They also have Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Murray-Boyles listed as game time decisions.

Since the Cavs will be without more of their rotational players, they will have to rely heavier on their depth players. Most importantly being Craig Porter Jr., who has had a hot hand. With both point guards in Darius Garland and Lonzo Ball being inactive, Craig Porter Jr will find himself having a similar role in the offense to last night’s game against the Miami Heat.

The scarcity of healthy ball handlers for the matchup against the Raptors could lead to increased minutes for Tyrese Proctor as well.

However, the biggest boost the Cavaliers will have in comparison to the last game against the Raptors will be the return of Donovan Mitchell, who missed the last matchup against Toronto with a hamstring injury, and last game in Miami for rest.

Every time the Cavaliers play the Raptors the matchup to watch is always Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes. Drafted in the same class, just one pick apart, and separated by a small margin in ROY voting.

With such a storied and growing rivalry between the two young stars, every matchup between these two is must see basketball. Evan Mobley notched 29 points compared to Barnes 14 points in their last meeting, however Barnes and Raptors came away with the win.

If the Cavaliers want to exact their revenge on the Raptors for setting them off on a rough start to the NBA Cup, then Evan Mobley will have to have another huge game and win his matchup with Scottie Barnes.

The Cavs will look to double up on their big win against the Heat last night, with another win against the Raptors tonight. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena as the Cavaliers are on the second night of a back to back.