Craig Porter Jr. makes history in Cavs' win over Heat

Revenge was served as the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped the Miami Heat’s four-game winning streak.

It came 48 hours after the Heat snapped the Cavs’ own four-game run of victories following a tense finish in overtime.

But what makes Cleveland’s bounce-back 130-116 win so much more impressive is that they were desperately shorthanded, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley rested. Darius Garland (toe), Jaylon Tyson (concussion) and Max Strus (foot) out.

Cleveland needed someone; little did they imagine that an undrafted guard would have the game of his life.

Craig Porter Jr. did just that. He finished with 19 points, going a flawless 3-for-3 from deep, nine assists, three steals and four blocks.

He was the first Cavs player in history to at least finish with those numbers, and only the second player in NBA history to do so off the bench, following in Clifford Robinson’s footsteps.

The late Portland Trail Blazers forward achieved the feat on January 20, 1993, when he went for 22 points, eight assists, three steals, and four blocks.

“It was a heroic performance,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Porter Jr.’s performance.

CPJ DID HIS BIG ONE.@craigporter0 is the FIRST PLAYER IN CAVS HISTORY to finish a game with at least:



19 PTS

8 AST

3 STL

4 BLK#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/0vuyIOkHQS — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 13, 2025

“Me and him had some tough conversations this summer. One on one. Man to man. Coach to player,” Atkinson continued on.

“I told him the things we needed, and he agreed. We just kind of had a pact.”

Whatever those words were, they worked on Wednesday night.

“I feel like my whole career has been built on being ready for that moment, and I take pride in it,” Porter said. “We knew we were down guys and we didn’t take this any different than any normal game. I feel like it just gives us all a lot of confidence.”

Yes, Jarrett Allen led the way with 30 points and 10 boards, but Porter Jr. was the key weapon in Cleveland, fighting, clawing back from a double-digit deficit. At times, it wasn’t the prettiest or most offensively beautiful of sights, but Porter Jr. didn’t care.

And, with Atkinson using his eighth different starting five in 12 games, this one gave him perhaps the most joy. All players fought for the jersey.

To use the Cavaliers’ own words, they fought: For The Land.

“I played 11 guys and 11 guys contributed,” Atkinson said. “That’s what a team’s about.”

But when the dust settled and the Cavs exited Miami for the second time in 48 hours. The player singled out for praise—and a locker room water bottle shower—was Porter Jr.