Well, well, well. It seems that Evan Mobley has awoken from his den, and the beast has been unleashed.

Following a relatively slow start to the 2025-26 NBA season, Mobley has really stepped up his play a notch in recent weeks of action. On Wednesday, Jan. 14, the Cleveland Cavaliers traveled to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers, coming away with a 133-107 victory.

The scoring was led by a combination of guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, who notched 35 and 20 points, respectively.

While they obviously led the offense, Mobley flew under the radar as a jack-of-all-trades in the win, putting up an impressive 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and one steal on the night for a +27 plus-minus.

This performance was the first time anyone in franchise history had ever put up numbers like that in multiple games. He's also the first player in league history to finish a regular-season game with exactly those stats.

"I was just trying to let the game come to me," Mobley said in a postgame interview. "That is the main thing I’ve been focusing on. I feel like we did a great job of that. Everyone just kept moving the ball and making the easy plays

To say he's back on track as one of the league's better big-men would be an understatement.

Mobley's tearing it up.

Evan Mobley vs 76ers:



17 PTS

13 REB

6 AST

4 BLK

7-10 FG



The first player in franchise history to reach those numbers in multiple games. pic.twitter.com/m3mz8QhtcZ — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 15, 2026

He's currently averaging the highest amount of blocks per game in a season in his career at 1.9 in the 2025-26 season. Over the last two games, he's combined for seven.

However, that's not even his most impressive stretch of two-game total blocks of the season. Back on Dec. 29 and 31, 2025, he combined for eight total blocks across wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.

When Mobley is dominating the paint and providing a brick wall-style defense for the Cavaliers, the team's ceiling immediately rises. He's only recorded zero blocks in five of 36 games this season.

But what makes his defense so special is when it can be turned into offense down the other way.

In the Cavaliers' win over the 76ers, that characteristic of the game was something that Mobley was really happy the Cavaliers were able to do.

"I feel like we did a great job of playing defense and turning that into offense," Mobley said.

Cleveland finished the game with 12 turnovers forced being turned into 17 points, and also added on 24 points on the fast break, two clips that usually help a team find the win.

With the better production from center Jarrett Allen as of late, the two have really started to create a better one-two punch underneath the basket for the Cavaliers. Allen locked down 76ers star Joel Embiid to just four rebounds, snagging five himself.

"I feel like we naturally have a pretty good connection to start it off," Mobley said. "Over the years, I feel like it has just gotten better & better. I always know where he is on the floor and he always has my back as well. Tonight, he was on Joel Embiid and I had to have his back a lot of the time.

"If it’s vice versa, I know he has my back as well."

The Cavaliers will match up against the 76ers once again on Friday, Jan. 16, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m. EST. Mobley and Allen will have to be prepared for a response from Embiid and the bigs down low.