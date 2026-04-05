Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

It is official, Cavs fans.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched a top six spot in the NBA Playoffs. After their 118-111 win against the Golden State Warriors, the Cavaliers were able to confirm their spot in the playoffs.

With the team getting top six, it marks the 17th straight playoff appearance for James Harden. Harden in his entire career has never missed the playoffs, showing why his veteran experience feels important to this team.

Harden has made the playoffs every year of his career, but he has not been past the conference finals since 2012 when he was the sixth man of the year for the Thunder team that lost in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland has no reason to not trust Harden in the playoffs this year either. A few players on this team have not performed well in the playoffs in the past and he can bring some performance out of them.

Now the question remains where the Cavs will finish within the top six. Currently they are sitting fourth, but coach Kenny Atkinson has discussed an “optimal” path in the playoffs regarding the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Now the Cavaliers need to win just two more of the next five games to earn home court advantage in the playoffs. Tonight they face off against the 18-58 Indiana Pacers.

Where to watch the Pacers at Cavs game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Jaylon Tyson (toe) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is out. Sam Merrill (hamstring) is out. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out.

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (achilles) is out. Ivica Zubac (rib) is out. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is out. Andrew Nembhard (back) is out. Aaron Nesmith (neck) is out. Pascal Siakam (ankle) is out.

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Max Strus

Keon Ellis

Thomas Bryant

Pacers

Ben Sheppard

Quenton Jackson

Jarace Walker

Obi Toppin

Jay Huff

Pacers at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -16

O/U: 238.5

Best Bet: Under 238.5. -112.

Cavaliers 114, Pacers 98: Like you have seen in the injury report, almost the entire Pacers starting lineup will not be playing tonight. Which makes things better if you were a concerned Cavs fan seeing Evan Mobly and Jarrett Allen out tonight..

A lot of open opportunities for players to step up defensively. Indiana will likely attack the paint a ton tonight with them out.

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Apr. 6 @ Memphis

Wednesday, Apr. 8 vs. Atlanta