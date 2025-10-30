The Cleveland Cavaliers need to make this big change at center
Jarrett Allen's time as the starting center for the Cleveland Cavaliers is up.
The time that he's spent on the court hasn't been up to par with what the organization needs, especially if they are really wanting to potentially contend for an NBA championship in a few months. On Wednesday, Oct. 29, Cleveland fell in disappointing fashion to the Boston Celtics, 125-105, a 20-point defeat.
One of the major factors that contributed to the loss was the lack of rebounding from Allen, who finished the outing with 25 minutes played and just six boards grabbed.
However, this isn't something new for the 27-year-old born in Round Rock, Texas.
Just a week ago in the Cavaliers' season opener against the New York Knicks from Madison Square Garden, Allen hit a wall. The lights shined too bright and he was incredibly lackluster, hauling in four rebounds on 1-of-4 from the field for four total points.
To say that he needs to step it up would be obvious.
The only issue is these are reoccurring concerns for the 6-foot-9 big man. He simply is far too inconsistent to be out on the floor each night taking up 25+ minutes, especially when Cleveland has its future center in the building.
His name is Evan Mobley.
The 24-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, winning the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award while posting a career-high 18.5 points a night to go alongside 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals. His effectiveness on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court are incredibly impactful for the Cavaliers.
His shooting splits also showed his ability to space the court, knocking down 55.7% of his shots from the field and 37% from deep range.
In the 2025-26 season, Mobley has a posted line of 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.6 steals a night. Through just five games on the year, he's playing at the top of his game and could easily be the No. 5 in the lineup.
He leads Allen by each major statistical category, including rebounds with 2.2 more.
Mobley's consistency is one of the things that makes him stand out from the rest at his age. If he can continue to develop and gain a bit more size in the paint, he can easily be the team's starting center over Allen.
Cleveland cannot afford to continue having inconsistent rebounding, especially when it is directly resulting in opposing teams grabbing offensive boards. Against the Celtics, the Cavaliers were outrebounded on the offensive boards, 18-11.
They need more intensity and a much more driven knack for chasing down balls.
Now, what does that do to the rest of the lineup?
With injuries still hindering the team, the realistic lineup would consist of point guard Donovan Mitchell, shooting guard Jaylon Tyson, small forward DeAndre Hunter, power forward Larry Nance Jr. and center Evan Mobley. Each of these players, with the current injuries and inconsistencies, gives Cleveland the best chance to win.
When players return back from injury, the lineup could turn to point guard Darius Garland, Mitchell at shooting guard, small forward Max Strus, Hunter at power forward and Mobley at center. Not only does this lean into floor spacing and shooting, but it also addresses the other inconsistencies in rebounding for the Cavaliers.
So what does the team do with Allen?
Honestly, he wouldn't be a bad sixth man off the bench to light a spark for the team, but his contract is too large for that to be his role. There are countless teams that could make a trade for Allen, including the New Orleans Pelicans, which would be a perfect fit.
A move involving Allen to New Orleans could see the Cavaliers receive young center Yves Missi and consistent forward Herb Jones. The contracts work out, and it may just be the perfect fit for Cleveland.
If the Cavaliers truly want to be the real deal this year, moving Allen out of the No. 5 spot in the lineup may need to happen sooner rather than later.