Report: The Cleveland Cavaliers Lose Keon Ellis to the Brooklyn Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers' depth took a hit on Tuesday, as Keon Ellis reportedly left the team to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets reportedly picked up Ellis on a two-year, $18 million deal that is fully guaranteed. The Cavs acquired Ellis, along with Dennis Schröder, from the Sacramento Kings at the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline for De'Andre Hunter. Now that the Cavs are shopping Schroeder, it looks like they'll lose both guys they received in the deal.

In 29 regular season games for the Cavs, Ellis started six games averaging 8.3 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 1.6 APG, but his ability to disrupt passing lanes was one of the benefits that intrigued the team when they traded for him.

Ellis has been in the NBA for four seasons, playing his first three and a half years with the Kings, now he will go to a Brooklyn Nets team that are in the process of a rebuild. Though the Nets aren't close to being a contender, Ellis hopes to be part of the group that brings them back to the post season.

Now the question is, what's next for the Cavaliers? After reportedly losing Dean Wade as well, the Cavaliers' wing depth will now be a challenge for the team. Sure, this can all be fixed if they do land LeBron James for his third tenure with the team, but that's far from a guarantee at the moment.

Ellis appeared in just 12 playoff games, was not part of the rotation, played just 7 minutes per game, and took only 15 total shots in the postseason. So this part isn't truly a major loss for the team, but the trade Koby Altman and staff made looks disappointing with the potential loss of both players.

While Ellis's production should be easy to replace, his ability to fill pass lanes and create turnovers is something the Cavs will need to find in free agency. The issue is the market for 3-and-D players isn't what it has been in years past. Many felt like Ellis could develop a role as a future member of the team, but now they will at least have some extra financial flexibility.

With the Nets being an Eastern Conference team, the Cavs will see Ellis and Brooklyn, at minimum three times this season. if he is able to develop a role in Brooklyn, this could end up being a benefit for both franchises.