Saliou Niang Is Trying To Retain Eligibility, Could Be Heading to LSU

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered this off-season with extremely limited financial flexibility and after the way things have played out, they've exhausted nearly all of that flexibility. They've indeed addressed the wing position with Peyton Watson and brought in what appears to be a real depth piece in that of Mario Hezonja. Rookie selection Meleek Thomas also appears to figure into the rotation in the near future. But they still have some concerns towards the backend of the roster.

But the avenues to address said conerns have been all but eliminated after waiving Cam Whitmore. That has left them with only one real recourse to fill the 14th roster spot. That being signing a draft rights rookie. A rare situation indeed.

The options in that regard are quite limited. Khalifa Diop has been routinely mentioned as an option. He appears to be on track to head to Cleveland. Ismael Kamagate, who's draft rights were recently acquired by the team, has also been referred to as an option but his recent contract make it seem as if he might in fact, be off the table.

That leaves Saliou Niang, the 58th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, as the only other possible route to take. The problem is, Niang might also be off the table if recent events are to be taken into consideration. According to College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein, the Niang is one of three players associated with LSU to retain the services of Attorney Don Jackson in an effort to be eligible for the upcoming 2026-26 season.

Attorney Don Jackson tells me that LSU’s Brice Dessert, Michael Ruzic, and Saliou Niang have retained his legal services in their efforts to be eligible for the 2026-27 season.



Jackson has previously represented multiple international players seeking eligibility. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 1, 2026

That sure doesn't sound like a player preparing to make the switch from international hoops to the NBA. In fact, Niang (who has been suiting up for the Italian national team) was pretty vocal about his national team ambitions as well as his relationship with the Cavs in a recent interview with Matteo De Santis of La Stampa.

“I am here to qualify for the World Cup and play in it with Italy.” Choosing college comes from my desire to keep improving and become a more complete player. My relationship with Cleveland is close. I could have gone there this summer, but we are working on a path that will prepare me for the big leap.” Saliou Niang

It truly sounds as if the young man is positioning himself to further his development and isn't rushing towards a decision as it relates to the NBA despite a possible opportunity being on the table. Who can fault him for that?

Niang has been a productive contributor for Italy, contributing 12.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists, while completing roughly 55.2% of his attempts. Time will tell if he winds up suiting up for LSU.