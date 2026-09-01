Why It Feels Like Khalifa Diop to the Cleveland Cavaliers Is Picking up Steam

The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have much flexibility left after handing James Harden a new deal along with acquiring athletic wing Peyton Watson. They are hard capped at the 1st apron and cannot exceed the threshold. As of penning this, they cannot afford a veteran minium salary. This has left the team scrambling to find a way to fill the 14th roster spot.

One such possibility that became more feasible in the last week or so, after the team waived Cam Whitmore, was that they could toy with the idea of adding a draft rights player to their official roster. That immediately put the trio of Khalifa Diop, Ismael Kamagate, and Saliou Niang into firmly into the conversation regarding that coveted roster spot.

It appears that Diop's current ballclub in that of Baskonia is preparing itself for the possibility of his potential exit. That said, there are still a few hurdles that each side most clear in order to make this official.

Parece que el fichaje de Diop por los @cavs va en serio y el jugador abandona la pretemporada de @Baskonia para comprobar su estado físico. Veremos cuàl es el acuerdo económico ya que dejaría la plantilla con Faried como único 5 y solo 4 cupos...https://t.co/6GzmquXIBg — Sentimiento Baskonista (@SentimientoBask) August 31, 2026

As of right now, Diop is still under contract with Baskonia and his release clause would need to be paid to the club. He would also need to leave the team's current preseason training camp in order to undergo a physical.

Contractually, Cleveland would eye bringing in Diop for the rookie-minimum (roughly $1.36 million). This obviously wouldn't be the first time the Cavaliers brought over a drash-and-stash talent. But it does feel like quite the unique situation. This would end the speculation around what the franchise plans on doing to meet the 14 player requirement for now.

For Baskonia, Diop's potential departure would create a bit of problem to solve considering their lack of front-court depth, even after the addition of NBA vet Kenneth Faried. They could be in the market for multiple centers if this comes to fruition.

The Senagalese Center has been with the club for several seasons after inking a 3-year pact back in July of 2023. He's coming off a season in which he averaged 4.0 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, and 0.7 Blocks while completing roughly 67.0% of his field goals.

We haven't really gotten to see much of Diop stateside. He had a 3 game stint with with the team during the 2023 NBA Summer League in which he was a bit underwhelming, contributing 4.0 Points, and 8.0 Rebounds in about 17.4 minutes per game before heading back overseas. The Cavaliers have been monitoring his progress, over the years, likely in hopes that he would one day develop into a NBA-ready contributer.

Hard to say whether or not they feel he is indeed ready. But when opportunity knocks, no matter the circumstance, you have to be ready. Diop might be getting a trial by fire.