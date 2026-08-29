How Cavs Signing Their 2025 Second-Round Pick Is Financially Feasible

A lot has been made about the Cleveland Cavaliers as they try to finalize their roster. It was confirmed yesterday that the team was waiving forward Cam Whitmore ahead of their deadline to do so. And with that, it leaves the squad with two guaranteed contracts left to give out. The only issue there is that they don’t have much money to work with.

The roster being how it is and the books how they are following James Harden’s deal, they can only spend up to $1.4 million on a deal. That leaves a few former draft picks and players they have the rights to.

A new name may be available to them now. 2025 2RP Saliou Niang’s situation is unsolved, so might he come over? Let’s talk.

Niang Unsettled at LSU

Saliou Niang was the #58 pick by the Cavs in the 2025 draft, filling the name void left by former team forward Georges Niang. He played in the Summer League with the squad before going back overseas to continue playing. But earlier this summer, he decided he wanted to go college.

Niang agreed to a large deal to join Will Wade’s LSU team a few months back. But as it currently stands, he is playing for Italy in FIBA Qualifiers with the date for class enrollment just five days away. As pointed out by @RealCavsFans on X, the big man does fit financially and could actually be a real option.

…but Saliou Niang?



He has yet to be cleared at LSU and the deadline is approaching. He would fit financially in the 14th slot. https://t.co/SfIyrxGV4F — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) August 29, 2026

Of course, as Cleveland tries to fill the final spot, they do have some decisions to make. If they want to add a Bruce Brown type of player, it would cost one or both of Mario Hezonja/Craig Porter Jr., depending how they proceed. But seeing how the Croatian forward is crushing it right now, they’d look foolish to make such a decision.

MARIO HEZONJA TODAY:



28 POINTS

7 ASSISTS

3 REBOUNDS

8/13 FGM

30 MINUTES



Ready for his NBA return. 🔥🍿



(via @FIBAWC)



pic.twitter.com/pjO2Qjr3FX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 27, 2026

They have got to choose.

Three Potential Choices to Round Things Out

It would not appear that two guaranteed deals will be given out before the start of official training camp in late Septmeber. Khalifa Diop, a 2022 2RP remains an option, a guy that the team has retained the rights to and has been playing in Europe.

Ismael Kamagate has been playing in Italy, and the big man has had his rights retained by the Cavs. He is one of their choices here as well.

And then there is Saliou Niang. The big man averaged nine points, five rebounds, and two assists playing in Italy this past season. And financially, he would fit. Now, he would sure make a lot less money in the NBA than college (oh how times have changed), but is it worth a consideration? They just want a big to develop. Extra depth at the big man spot.

We’ll see how Koby Altman and co. ultimately decide to play it. But Niang could come over.