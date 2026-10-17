Season Series Preview: Cavs Prepare For Battles With The Sixers

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished their preseason games with a record of 1-2, and now they are preparing for a big game. Their 2026-27 season begins with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, and beating them could set the tone for the rest of the season.

Philadelphia was active during the offseason, as the franchise brought in two big names. Jaylen Brown was the first one, and the Sixers sent Paul George to the Boston Celtics in return. Later on, the Sixers signed LeBron James, and spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, the All-Star forward has returned to the Eastern Conference.

James has a chance to win another championship, and Philadelphia has what it takes to win. The veteran and his new teammates are a team to keep an eye on, and they pose a threat to other Eastern Conference teams. However, Cleveland is hungry for a championship, and this could be the year it happens.

The Cavaliers and the Sixers will have some battles throughout the season, and after Cleveland's first game of the season, these conference rivals will meet for a special game.

In November, the Cavs will host the Sixers for an NBA Cup game. Both teams are a part of Group B, and this matchup will impact both teams' place in the group standings. Group B will be competitive, as the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers are fighting for a shot at the cup.

Then, once that game wraps up, the Cavs and Sixers will meet months later. They play each other in March, and that will be the final regular-season matchup between them. These teams could meet in the playoffs, but it all depends on where they land in the standings.

Cleveland's New Faces Shine In Preseason

Cleveland and Philadelphia had different offseasons, and the Sixers were more active. However, the Cavs added some solid pieces over the summer, and they showed flashes of their abilities during the preseason. Meleek Thomas was the Cavaliers' 2026 draft pick, and he showcased his scoring abilities. He finished their final preseason game with 16 points, and he knocked down two 3-pointers.

Mario Hezonja played well during that time, and he showcased his scoring, rebounding and facilitating. He will be one of Cleveland's key reserves, and come playoff time, he could be their X-factor. The Cavs also added Peyton Watson, and he showed his skills on both ends of the floor. The new faces are making their presence felt, and they could help their team win it all.

This is a big year for the Cavs, and if all goes well, they will take down he Sixers and many others.