How Mario Hezonja Is Evolving His Game to Earn a Big Contract

There have been dozens of pieces about the guy. It’s his first NBA season in seven years, so of course there has been a lot of discourse and intrigue. Yes, the player in question here is Mario Hezonja.

As his contract is still not actually set to be fully guaranteed for another month, he’s kind of just working for the weekend right now, so to speak. The signs have been promising, while the play has shown the flashes the team has been hoping to see.

He’s been working hard on his game, and the hope will be a nice payout when all is said and done.

Expanding His Offensive Capabilities

Mario Hezonja was a EuroLeague MVP with Real Madrid two years ago. It’s an incredible feat given how stiff the competition is in the league he was playing in. He put the time in to bulk up and be able to play more inside than just be a slashing guard/wing.

Hezonja is still moving like a wing at times, with how quick he can get to the cup, but his passing has followed suit with it. Not only is he creating offensive highlights with his buckets, but the dime-dropping as well. Some really flashy assists have been shown from the Croatian forward during his time with this team already.

Last time around in the NBA, during the 2019-20 season, the shot wasn’t efficient. He averaged just 0.9 assists per game while playing in Portland, very much just playing a specific role. This time, that’s very much not the case. He’ll be serving as a backup big man, something many may not even believe if they were asked about him back during that last tenure.

Between the outside shooting, shifty euro-steps and facilitation, Hezonja offers a lot of value to this squad.

Plenty Left In The Tank

Mario Hezonja will turn 32 in February, and has plenty left in the tank. Similar to how Guerschon Yabusele burst back into the scene with the Sixers in 2024-25 after a stint with the Celtics years earlier, the Cavs would love the same of their new addition.

Sometimes, players just aren’t ready for the NBA, and need a bit of time elsewhere to be up to the task. Hezonja has had a very impressive track record since, and the facts learned about him upon arrival support the claim. He’s a fan of mucky, snowy weather, marking Cleveland as the ideal destination.

He’s been following this team from afar, becoming familiar before ever actually getting a foot in the door. And the scouts of the Cavs were supposedly monitoring Hezonja for a few years prior. And so, now that he’s here, he’s ready to show out.

And once November 17th passes and his deal becomes guaranteed, it’ll be about how much he gets paid next year that becomes the question. And if he pays his cards right, he’ll have one nice salary bump from the $2.8 million he’s set to make this upcoming campaign.