4 Burning Questions Facing the Cavaliers Ahead of Regular Season

As the regular season draws near, there are plenty of questions to be answered by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The conversations will begin with how ready they will be for their first meaningful games since the ECF sweep at the hands of the Knicks.

They made some key roster changes and will have a slightly different-looking rotation this time through. The hope will be a deep playoff run once again, as they have gone all in.

Of all the questions the team has to answer, there are four burning ones:

Can Peyton Watson Continue His Offensive Success?

Peyton Watson did not enter the NBA as a scorer. He averaged just 3.3 points per game during his season at UCLA and specialized as a defensive player. That’s what got him on the court and what landed him in Denver in the draft.

In his fourth season with the Nuggets, he finally found his groove. As the injuries mounted, Watson stepped in as the offensive leader. He reached the 30-point plateau. He buried his threes. All in all, he averaged nearly 15 points per game and hit 41% of his triples. That is what he has to do in Cleveland. He’s replacing Max Strus, who provided an offensive spark.

There’s no question that the defense will be there. If Watson can continue to build off the way he finished in Denver a year ago, this team will be just fine.

Is Kenny Atkinson The Long-Term Coach?

Around the city of Cleveland, there’s a lot of love for Kenny Atkinson. He revealed during his media day presser that he loved walking through the city and that everybody would call him Coach. As he enters his third year with the Cavs, he is under a lot of pressure.

Season one saw 64 wins, a #1 seed, and then a second-round collapse. Year two featured 50 wins, an ECF berth, and another collapse. This time, it was in the ECF, with a historical lead being blown in Game 1.

He has been able to win in the regular season. The questions aren’t about how this team will win games. It’s whether they can figure it out in the postseason. Can Atkinson make the necessary adjustments? He’s here right now.

But will he be the long-term answer? The performance of the team and how he fits the new pieces in will help tell the story.

Is Mario Hezonja Ready For The NBA This Time Around?

Preparing for his first NBA regular-season minutes since 2019-20, Mario Hezonja looks very different from how he did previously. He’s grown to 6’9. He’s added weight to his body, now listed at 260 lbs. He won a EuroLeague MVP just two years ago with Real Madrid.

The Croatian forward showed flashes during the preseason. In the scrimmages in Spain, he really shone. But will he be ready to go for real, in-game opportunities? He projects to be in the rotation on day one and will play a pivotal role.

He will take a lot of the minutes that previously went to Dean Wade. On paper, he’s a much more efficient offensive player. But there is, of course, going to be a sizable decrease in defensive efficiency between the two.

How he is able to produce off the bench will play a large role in Cleveland reaching their ceiling.

Can They Start Strong?

Of the first 10 games they’ll play in 2026-27, the Cavs will face some stiff competition. They’ll have the Sixers twice, the Knicks, the Thunder twice, and the Timberwolves. The Wizards are also in there, a team that looks as good as it has in some time.

Cleveland was a .500 team around Christmas in 2025-26, a far cry from a team that only lost 18 times total the season prior. A strong start would go a long way for them in both proving they can compete with the best and showing that they don’t need to make any major changes at the deadline.

A season ago, they added James Harden. The year prior, it was De’Andre Hunter. All the regular season rigours of a campaign ago really do not need to be repeated. With how deep the East is projected to be, they really need to get the schneid off early. The last thing they need is to make themselves the center of rumors.

For there to be questions about Kenny Atkinson’s job security. And for the front office’s decisions to be questioned.

Win early. Win often. It cures all.