The Cavaliers Are Going All-In To Get LeBron To Come Home

The Cleveland Cavaliers are already working to get their favorite son, LeBron James.

Since the news broke that James was not returning to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavs have not wasted any time in shipping players to create more salary space to try to bring in the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer.

They have reportedly let go of one of their longest-tenured players, Dean Wade, to the Philadelphia 76ers, along with Keon Ellis to the Brooklyn Nets. They are also exploring options to ship Max Strus and Dennis Schroder, with the latter two on big contracts. Strus is set to make $16 million next season, with Schroder taking home $14.8 million.

“The Cavs are trying to trade forward Max Strus, so they could sign LeBron or another player into that mid-level exception,” said The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, who broke the news.

As things stand, Cleveland is $41.7 million below the second apron and $29.1 million below the first apron. They currently have 11 players under contract, which does not include James Harden or recent second-round draft pick Meleek Thomas.

Harden declined his player option for next season but is expected to re-sign with the team, and it will be nailed on if the Cavs land James.

A risk but with reward

With all this now in motion, the Cavs are essentially putting all of their chips on the table.

While being non-factors in the playoffs last season, where the Cavs were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, by letting go of Wade and Ellis, they haven’t got a starting three and are threadbare at the power forward.

While James would help the cause, if the Cavs fail to land him. Cleveland could be scrambling to find players. They will have salary space but not a healthy enough amount.

If James chooses Cleveland, it would ease the burden, especially as he has reportedly said that he is choosing somewhere where he will be happy; it indicates that his latest – and possibly final move – isn’t for financial gain.

That does point to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer returning to his home state and finishing his career where it all started in 2003. Ohio is the foundation where James’ career was shaped and moulded into one of the best basketball careers ever, on par with, if not greater than, the iconic Michael Jordan.

However, the Cavs still have work to do, and with James putting the league on notice that he is a free agent, other teams will undoubtedly look to pitch their moves for James, with the Golden State Warriors also making noise.

They are hopeful for a big four side that could feature James, Anthony Davis, who the Warriors are also targeting, to join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, with the latter declining his player option to re-sign and clear space.

Let the games begin.