LeBron James Rumors Intensify as Cavaliers Express Interest

Now that LeBron James has officially said that he is going to hit the open market, the rumors on his next stop have begun swirling.

On Tuesday, June 30, the 41-year-old future Hall of Famer informed the public that he intends to sign elsewhere after spending the last eight seasons as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. After being named to 22-straight All-Star games, winning four NBA titles and securing four Most Valuable Player awards throughout his career, James is likely entering his final year of professional basketball.

Following the announcement that he will take his talents to a new organization for the 2026-27 campaign, Senior NBA Insider for NBA on Prime and The Association on NBATV, Chris Haynes, reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are heavily interested in a final reunion with James.

"Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in a second reunion with LeBron James with the appeal of the franchise’s greatest player finishing his career where it all started, league sources tell me," wrote Haynes on social media.

Cleveland Cavaliers have interest in a second reunion with LeBron James with the appeal of the franchise’s greatest player finishing his career where it all started, league sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2026

Such a report shouldn't come as much of a surprise, considering James grew up in Ohio, starred at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, and was selected by the Cavaliers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. He delivered Cleveland its first NBA championship in 2016 and spent 11 seasons with the franchise across two stints.

Ending his career in The Land would make perfect sense, especially if he wants to leave his on-court legacy on a good note.

ESPN's Sham Charania also added on SportsCenter in the early afternoon hours on Tuesday that James wants to "be happy" where he goes. His eventual decision seems to have no financial or success-driven approach.

"I'm told that happiness is the biggest factor in his decision to leave the Lakers and to go elsewhere," Charania said. "It's about where will he and his family be happy. It's not going to be a money-driven decision."

BREAKING: LeBron James will continue his NBA career for the 2026-27 season and has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that the franchise can move on without him because he will play elsewhere, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/zzVk6xUVF1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

If he is interested in returning to Cleveland, the Cavaliers are expected to try to open cap space to make it happen.

NBA Insider Jake Weinbach reported on Tuesday that the organization is likely shopping guards Max Strus and Dennis Schroder. Making nearly a combined $30 million, moving both of them would help create more rooms on the books to try and bring in James.

Currently, such financial value ranks Strus and Schroder as the fourth and fifth highest earners on the roster, with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Donovan Mitchell as the only others making more money.

Just a few days ago, veteran guard James Harden, who the Cavaliers acquired at the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline, declined his player option with the intention to re-sign on a long-term deal. While no contract has been announced yet, the likely reason why is that the front office is waiting to see if they can secure James.

While James will only continue to decline as he grows older, this past season, he still showcased the ability to play at a high level. He concluded the 2025-26 campaign with a strong 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists a night on 51.5% from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc. In the playoffs, he kept playing at a high level, scoring 23.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 38 minutes a night.

As long as the Cavaliers are able to keep two of Harden, Mitchell, Mobley or Allen, bringing in James would vault them into immediate contention to fight for an NBA title in the 2026-27 campaign.

For now, though, the speculation will continue as the public awaits more clues about what James' next step in his historic career will be.

LeBron James and/or his representatives will talk to a few teams after free agency opens in a few hours. A source close to the process says there's “no rush" for him to make a decision. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2026