The Cleveland Cavaliers continue to make moves, even as the 2026-27 approaches. The team has elected to exercise the fourth-year option on Jaylon Tyson’s rookie contract, a decision that could have ramifications on future contract negotiations between the versatile wing and the franchise.

So, what exactly does this mean? Well, in doing so, the Cavaliers have taken the first step towards building out full-bird rights for him, which could make it easier to re-sign him to an extension in the near future.

By exercising this option, he’ll now play out the fourth season of his rookie-scale deal, which allows Cleveland to extend him a qualifying offer for his fifth season. Essentially, this is the process that lays the groundwork for restricted free agency for most players on rookie scale deals.

It’s an important step because it gives teams the right of first refusal to match any offer sheet the player signs with another franchise. And with Cleveland being in the current financial situation that they are in, every move must be made with the future in mind.

If Cleveland were to have declined said option, Tyson would have entered unrestricted free agency following the conclusion of the 2026-27 season, thus setting up Cleveland to potentially lose him for nothing.

The Cal product is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign in which he posted averages of 13.2 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, and 2.2 Assists, while completing roughly 49.3% of his field goals, including 44.6% of his attempts from long range.

He was the NBA’s 4th leading shot maker in terms of efficiency from beyond the arc and was one of its most effective catch-and-shoot outlets, canning 44.8% (126/281) of those looks in 2025-26. He placed within the 97th percentile in catch-and-shoot 3PT shot making efficiency, ranking 19th out of 544 qualifying players in that category.

Tyson was phenomenal in the months leading up to the all-star break and for his efforts, was selected to compete in the Rising Stars Challenge

His role and efficiency began to shift a bit upon the arrival of James Harden, Keon Ellis, and Dennis Schrôder combined with the return of Max Strus. His midseason injury also contributed to his inconsistent play.

And though he performed poorly during the postseason, with a few head scratching sequences, he is poised to take on a large role in 2026-27 with the departure of several rotational pieces this offseason. And though the addition of Peyton Watson has all but eliminated the hopes of him competing for a starting role for now, his importance to the rotation remains high.

A run at sixth man of the year is not out of the question. But one thing appears to be certain, Tyson remains a part of Cleveland’s long-term plans. At least for now.