This One Storyline Will Define the Cavaliers' Season - The Evan Mobley Dilemma

The Cleveland Cavaliers could have shifted gears this offseason, in a major way, by going big game hunting. It’s not as if there was a lack of available options on the market as a pair of former Finals MVPs in that of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown were perceived as real alternatives for the Cavs had they truly been interesting wheeling and dealing. They weren’t.

The reason behind that decision? It would’ve cost them the one thing they were unwilling to part with. Evan Mobley.

And while the addition of Peyton Watson could certainly elevate this team’s floor, it’s the decision to hold onto Mobley that could end up defining the Cleveland Cavaliers entire season and ceiling my friends.

Whether you believe it to be the right or wrong decision is up to you. For Cleveland in particular, a message of faith was sent to Mobley himself and the rest of the team for that matter. Now, it’s time for the big man to make good or that leap of faith and hold up his end of the bargain.

What that looks like, remains to be seen. Will he finally become a reliable go-to scorer, an offensive weapon capable of truly taking the pressure off Donovan Mitchell and James Harden?

Can he become a dependable off-ball shot once more after experiencing a miserable season (31.7% on catch-and-shoot 3PT) as a spacer last year?

Will he prove to be a true offensive hub from the elbow or high post areas, someone who his capable of making the correct reads and operating as a playmaker on a nightly basis?

Has he finally developed a real go-to move? Something he can turn to when the defensive pressure intensifies?

Evan Mobley: Fadeaway Jumpers pic.twitter.com/C3jMTbcYWG — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 16, 2026

Can he return to dominating the interior defensively while still using his unique switchability to impact the opposing team’s ball handlers on the perimeter, in isolation?

Can he be counted upon to provide impactful production throughout the entirety of a playoff run?

These are all valid questions to pose.

Of course, they are all inquiries that won’t likely have answers for some time, as they aren’t the type that can be sorted out from day one. Some may only receive answers in high pressure moments that can only play out in a post season environment.

Therefore, the keyword in relation to the USC product remains: patience.

For better or worse, Evan Mobley is a Cleveland Cavalier entering the 2026-27 season. His potential ascension could elevate the franchise to new heights. However, if he fails to meet the lofty expectations set for him, the team could soon find itself regretting its decision to place faith in him.

Time will tell which scenario plays out for the Cleveland Cavaliers.