The Cleveland Cavaliers Biggest Question Heading into 26-27 May Be Their Bench

The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for the 2026-27 NBA season. In just a few weeks, we will see the team take the floor on opening night, facing LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Cavs made a huge splash b y trading for Peyton Watson to finally fill the wing spot they have been searching for since LeBron left in 2018, concerns about their depth remain.

This past off-season, the Cavaliers lost Dean Wade to the Philadelphia 76ers, Larry Nance Jr. to the Indiana Pacers, Max Strus to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Peyton Watson trade, and both Dennis Schroeder and Keion Brooks, both players they received in the DeAndre Hunter trade this past deadline from the Sacramento Kings.

The players played varied for the Cavs last season, but the team still has a good number of bodies they need to replace this upcoming season. Which now bares the big question.

Who will step up this season?

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) celebrates his three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's fair to say the Cavs believe they improved with the "addition by subtraction" method trading for Watson, and moving on from players they didn't feel fit the timeline for the Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley era. This is definitely a possible outcome, but it isn't to say they won't need help in the long run.

The Cavaliers return Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr., Thomas Bryant, Tyrese Proctor this year, while also brining in Mario Hezonja, a 2026 first team all La Liga overseas, and a former top 5 NBA draft pick. They also added rookie sharpshooter Meleek Thomas and Eurostash prospect Khalifa Diop. How far the Cavs bench goes is up to Kenny Atkinson and staff, but they will likely need the whole group to survive the regular season.

James Harden is 37, Jarrett Allen battled injuries through all of last season, Watson dealt with a hamstring problem his last year in Denver, and Evan Mobley had calf issues that really limited his talents last year. If the Cavaliers want to have their core healthy for the postseason, they will need to see their backups take a step forward.

Jaylon Tyson seems to be the obvious player who needs to be more consistent. Although he shot 43% from the perimeter last season, he became a shell of himself in the playoffs, making only one three-point shot in the final two playoff series.

Sam Merrill has become an elder statesman for the Cavs bench. A former NBA champion with plenty of playoff experience throughout his career. Merrill has become a dependable player for Kenny Atkinson and the coaches; even while battling injuries last season, Merrill still managed to be a 42% three-point shooter.

The Backup Big still remains a mystery:

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant (3) listens to the national anthem before game four between the Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third big man has been a revolving door for the Cavs over the years. Thomas Bryant took the role from Larry Nance last season, but became unplayable once the rotation shortened in the playoffs. While Khalifa Diop provides upside for the future, I'd be surprised if he carves out a role for the team this year. At least with Bryant, he does have the ability to stretch the floor, but how much can the Cavs trust him when it counts?

Also, can Hezonja maybe take those minutes? Although he stands at 6'8, Hezonja's scoring ability could benefit the team this season. A potential small-ball center could in certain matchups throughout the season.

Backup Point Guard Minutes:

Apr 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) dunks during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss of Schroeder, who backs up James Harden is a question the Cavaliers will need to answer. Jaylon Tyson will be an option to be a ball-handler for the team, and also defend positions one through three this season. But who else step in? Tyrese Proctor seems to be the leader for this spot. A second year player out of Duke spent this off-season playing for the Australian National Team in FIBA Qualifiers to improve his skills, opting out of joining the Cavs for Summer League. Proctor is a player Koby Altman is high on, and can see his chances to step up improve this year.

Craig Porter Jr. has a chance to earn his spot as a consistent rotation member as well. Porter has shown flashes over the year, and has provided a toughness the Cavaliers have needed on the offensive glass. Can he take his athleticism to carve out a major role?

Lastly, Meleek Thomas looks to be the player with the most upside. Thomas was the Cavs lone draft pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and went on to have an impressive performance in Summer League, earning first team all-Summer League, and was a highly touted prospect before comitting to play for John Calipari and Arkansas his lone college season. Thomas is a player many feel the Cavs got great value on in the second round.

The talent on the Cavaliers isn't the issue. It's how the players fit in to help the team achieve their goals this upcoming season. The Cavaliers might be a better playoff team than regular season team with the moves they made, now it's up to the bench players to help them achieve the team goals.