Cavaliers Have One Major Question to Answer Before the Season Starts

There is a real argument to be made that the Cavaliers have one of the best starting fives in basketball. This is especially the case after the acquisition of Peyton Watson. It has its flaws but it’s as balanced as it’s ever been with the off-ball shot-making and defensive playmaking that Watson is bringing to the equation.

But this is from a perfect roster. In fact, as large as the argument mentioned above is, there is an equally large argument that they are a top-heavy team. For as talented a group as this is, a substantial number of questions remain regarding just how much they will be able to lean on their current group of reserves.

Among the incumbent options, Sam Merrill may be the most dependable, and even he himself, remains questionable as far as post season contributions go. Everyone else who has a realistic chance at securing a day one role, has a flaw or two that must be sorted out.

Banking on the youth

As of right now, Cleveland appears heavily invested into their youth as they enter 2026-27 banking on internal development to run its course. And with several rotational roles up for grabs, it seems like a logical bet that 2-3 of the youngsters will be pressed into meaningful action.

In fact, 3 of the most likely candidates to see action this season, are 24 or younger. And when you expand that age qualifier to 26, you are looking at up to 5. None have significant playoff experience. This means that not only are you asking this select grouping of players to contribute regularly, but you are also essentially depending upon a couple of them to be able to do much the same come the postseason. That’s a massive gamble. Even if the rotations shorten.

Take the coveted role of backup point guard for instance, which is an opening that the trio of Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor, & Meleek Thomas are all eyeing at the moment. That is job that could have significant responsibilities over the course of the season as Donovan Mitchell and James Harden won't always be able to be staggered.

Someone(s) will have to reliably spell them. If not, the team risks burnout on one or both of their stars before the postseason even begins. Hell, that trio has a combined 69 total playoff minutes between them. Who will emerge amongst the proverbial pack?

The front-court depth

The front-court trio of Watson, Mobley, & Allen is among the best in hoops. It’s the depth behind them that is being called into question. There is little in the way of experience. Thomas Bryant is the most experienced among the group with 393 regular season & 32 career playoff appearances under his belt.

After coming of a 2025-26 campaign that saw him post averages of 6.2 Points & 3.4 Rebounds, in little over 12.2 minutes per game, he is poised to take on a slightly larger role within the rotation as the first “big” off the bench.

Thomas Bryant was a reliable stretch big last season. He finished 7th among reserve bigs in catch-and-shoot triples with 44 3PM (when coming off the bench). pic.twitter.com/ezKxO5FeD4 — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) September 9, 2026

Jaylon Tyson, who is very likely the team’s 7th man, is primed for yet another season filled with rotational opportunities. And after the departure of both Max Strus and Dean Wade, he will need to be consistently productive. He is coming off a breakout sophomore season but struggled in the playoffs. That cannot be the case moving forward.

But for all that’s been made of the battle at backup point and wing, it’s the competition underway for backup power forward that might very well have the biggest impact. That my friends, boils down to Mario Hezonja & Nae’Qwan Tomlin, two players with vastly different paths to the NBA.

Despite a successful stint overseas, Hezonja has been out of the NBA for 6 years, and Tomlin has yet to become a viable floor spacer (career 23.2%). Each will enter the season with an opportunity to showcase whether they belong but it’s likely that only one will emerge as a rotational piece.

The depth beyond that simply isn’t ready (Khalifa Diop) or will be so buried on the depth chart (Ernest Udeh Jr.) that they don’t have a realistic shot at seeing the floor outside of garbage time.