All Future Cleveland Cavaliers Draft Picks in 2026, 2027 & Beyond

As we move closer to the 2026 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers will begin to put together their roster structure for the 2026-2027 season.

As the Cavaliers weigh their options with the 29th selection in this year's draft, the future draft capital of the Cavs is pretty thin.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers have consistently been drafting at the end of the first round, and in last year's case, just having a second-round pick, they have shown a strong ability to draft well in the post-LeBron era.

Players like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland may no longer be with the organization. They have both shown the ability to be high-level NBA Players. Evan Mobley has been the Cavs ultimate draft selection since he's been on the roster, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2025, also being named to an All-Star Game, Second Team All-NBA, and All-Defensive team.

Even Ochai Agbaji, who never played a game for the Cavaliers, helped Koby Altman and staff secure Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

With the Cavs being all-in on chasing an NBA Championship since getting Mitchell in a trade, the Cavs have made a lot of trades to limit their draft capital. We will dive into how things look for the future and what it means for the Cavs.

2026: 1st Round Pick (29th overall)

The Cavaliers currently own the San Antonio Spurs pick in the 2026 NBA Draft due to the first DeAndre Hunter trade when the Cavs acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks. Atlanta originally had the Spurs pick when they traded it to the Cavs, and it ended up being a pick swap where the Cavs received the lowest pick for the 3 teams.

The Cavaliers do not have their second round pick in this years draft as they attached it to Darius Garland in the Los Angeles Clippers trade for James Harden this past January.

2027: No picks

The Cavaliers do not own their 2027 pick, and it has been moved since they traded it. The Memphis Grizzlies will receive the most favorable pick in this draft between the Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Utah Jazz, while the second most favorable pick will go to the Phoenix Suns. The Cavs 2027 Second-Round pick goes to the Chicago Bulls.

2028: First Round Pick

In 2028, the Cavs hold their first-rounder. They will receive the least favorable pick between themselves, the Utah Jazz, and the Atlanta Hawks. Utah will receive the more favorable pick between themselves and the Cavs, while Atlanta will get the more favorable pick if it is their own or the least favorable pick of Cleveland and Utah. The Cavs 2028 second-rounder goes to the Utah Jazz from the Donovan Mitchell trade.

2029: No Picks

The Cavs 2029 first-round pick gets a little confusing. Utah will get the most favorable pick between Cleveland, Minnesota (Top 5 Protected), and the Jazz pick to Utah, the second most favorable pick will go to Charlotte. The Cavs do not own their second-round pick in 2029; it will go to the Atlanta Hawks.

2030-2032: First Round Pick

The Cavs own their first-round pick outright between 2030-32. They do not own any of their second-rounders as 2030 goes to San Antonio, 2031 goes to either the Boston Celtics or Utah, and the least favorable goes to Boston. Their 2032 second goes to Utah.