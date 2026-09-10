Thomas Bryant Should Play More for the Cavs in 2026-27

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the better front-court trios in basketball after the acquisition of Peyton Watson. That said, the depth behind that stellar threesome is a little more shaky in terms of dependability. One position group that should be fine however, is that of Center where Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Thomas Bryant should all see significant time in 2026-27.

And for Bryant in particular, there is a real case to be made for more playtime. Especially during the course of the regular season.

After being brought back on a 1-year, $3.52 million salary, it could be easy to boil Bryant's presence on the roster down to simply needing cheap depth. And in reality, that is a fair assessment of the situation. But while Bryant might have been an inexpensive option, he is still capable of providing valuable veteran experience, leadership, and perhaps best of all, spacing, to a Cavaliers front-court that desperately needs it at times.

In his inaugural campaign in Cleveland, the veteran big man contributed 6.2 Points & 3.4 Rebounds, while completing roughly 50.6% of his shot attempts, including a respectable 35.9% from deep. He spent time in and out of the lineup and as a result, only appeared in 60 games on the season, averaging just 12.6 minutes per game.

Thomas Bryant was a reliable stretch big last season. He finished 7th among reserve bigs in catch-and-shoot triples with 44 3PM (when coming off the bench). pic.twitter.com/ezKxO5FeD4 — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) September 9, 2026

Bryant's constantly shifting role was the result of numerous factors. Injuries, an affinity for small-ball, and lineup experimentation were all considerations. But above all, he's primarily a Center with little positional flexibility. He logged 100% of his minutes at the 5 last season. And for a team that already features Mobley and Allen, it's tough to find lineup configurations that allow Bryant more time. It's not impossible though.

With the departure of Dean Wade, there are minutes up for grabs at the backup 4. And while I am not suggesting that Bryant assume them, I am of the believe that It's possible to have Mobley play more backup 4 this season than backup 5.

This would open up more time for Bryant to slide into that spot when Jarrett Allen leaves the floor. Not to mention, the fact that it would allow for more spacing. Mobley himself, played 65% of his minutes at center in 2025-26 and has logged no less than 44% there dating back to 2023-24. Having Bryant serve as the designated backup center most nights would potentially keep Mobley from wearing down. At least during the regular season.

Bryant is not the level of defender that Mobley or Allen is but he's capable enough while still allowing for open driving lanes via his perimeter shot. He placed within the 97th percentile in Rim Protection as well as the 94th in Help Defense Talent and his 44 catch and shoot triples off the bench (46/125 overall), were the 7th most among any reserve big man this past season.

And while the 9-year NBA veteran isn't necessarily an elite rim-roller or transition dynamo, he is still dependable in these areas, scoring 1.15 Points Per Possession as a Pick-And-Roll Rollman as well as 1.45 Points Per Possession in transition, the latter of which was actually within the 96th percentile.

And by having Mobley beside him in diffent lineup combinations, the Cavs would be masking Bryant's deficiencies as a rebounder. Bryant would be free to provide a spacing outlet along the perimeter while Mobley would have more room to operate with in the painted area.

If Cleveland can strike a balance with the Mobley/Bryant combo, it could benefit everyone involved. Kenny Atkinson needs to find a way to make it work. The offensive production needs to improve but the defensive rating alone makes you wonder what these two could do if paired together more often.

Thomas Bryant and Evan Mobley lineups were great defensively. pic.twitter.com/IhuRhggOSl — Its Cavalier (@ItsCavalier_Pod) September 9, 2026

But of course, Bryant could also be seeing the floor with Mario Hezonja or Nae'Qwan at times as well. I expect a ton of lineup experimentation to take place, especially in the early going. Ultimately though, it is Bryant that will need to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he can reliably handle more time.

If he is able to do so, the Cavs will have no choice but to put him on the floor more often.