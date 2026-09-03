Three Reasons Why Cleveland Cavaliers Can Win the East in 2026-27

Looking at the Eastern Conference, it’s very clear just how competitive things are going to be this coming season. So many squads went out and improved their rosters, while others will be getting some key players back from injury.

It seemed for a time that the Cavs offseason would be defined by failing to land LeBron James. But about a month later, they were able to acquire Peyton Watson from the Nuggets in a deal, and it instantly reshaped both the rotations along with their expectations.

Let’s talk about why this team can in fact be the champs of the East in 2026-27.

The Perfect Starting Five

When you look at the first five the Cavs put out, it can go toe-to-toe with any in the league. It begins with two All-Star guards in James Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Two guys that can easily get 20-25 points whenever they want, while also dishing the ball to the open guy when needed. Mitchell can score at absolute will, while Harden’s step-back and foul-drawing tactics remain unbeaten.

Peyton Watson as the do-it-all wing. His acquisition was perfect to fill the void the team has long tried to fill at SF. His 40%+ 3PT shooting will enable good floor spacing. He can also slash and dunk over just about anybody. Add the fact that he averages better than a block and steal per night, and you have a legitimate swiss army knife.

Rounding things out are Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen up front. Mobley proved that his 3PT shot came along during the postseason, complementing the other various parts of his versatile game. He can also block just about anything. Allen remains highly efficient from the floor, and steady in the middle as a rim protector.

This is the best starting five that Cleveland has had in the Mitchell era.

The Perfect Complements off the Bench

The Cavs bench is in position to be very solid next season. Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson will be headlining things, with their elite shooting and solid defensive prowess. Both got valuable experience as starters last season, and should be ready to tear it up as full-time reserves.

Mario Hezonja is bringing his isolation scoring and playmaking. After five years out of the league, his play for Croatia in FIBA Qualifiers show what type of player he is now. The 2024-25 EuroLeague MVP will thrive in his role.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin is projected to have a solid role too, and the athletic big has been working on his shooting. Look for him to be a real lob threat on the second unit.

And finishing up with the guards. Whether it be Craig Porter Jr., Tyrese Proctor, or Meleek Thomas, there is no shortage of playmaking from the Cavs guard spot here. Any of them can come on and let the other team have it. Proctor with his shooting, Porter with his passing ability, and Thomas as a swiss-army knife.

Watch for this unit next year. They are all the perfect complements to what the first five can already do.

They’re Hungry

It’s not an understatement to say that the Cavs Game 1 loss to the Knicks is a bottom three moment in franchise history. A giant fourth quarter lead evaporating at the blink of an eye, and a Sam Merrill three suddenly rimming out, forcing overtime. They got pummeled in the extra session, and showed no heart for the next three games.

But this is a new squad. Peyton Watson is in the fold. James Harden has a healthy thumb. A now-married Donovan Mitchell signed a three-year extension. They want to put that loss behind them. The series sweep is but a memory. Making the ECF is what they will remember from the year.

And with all of the other big squads in front of them, Cleveland still matches up well on paper. And on Sept. 2, all we have to go by is how things look on paper. Kenny Atkinson knows his team needs to start strong so that he can quell any doubts about his job status. And he will have them ready.

Folks, beware of the Cavs. They are a legit threat to win the East. With the depth they have improved upon since the end of last season, every team should be focusing on them.