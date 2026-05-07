Two Cavaliers Adjustments That Will Decide Game 2 vs. Pistons

The Cleveland Cavaliers struggled in their Game 1 loss to the Detroit Pistons, falling 111-101 in Tuesday night’s showdown.

It was a disappointing start to their clash with their top division rival, and while Detroit was favored in Game 1, the Cavaliers ultimately beat themselves with turnovers and foul trouble.

Cleveland’s turnover issues have been at the top of the list of things to improve, and with little time between games in this series, they will have to adjust on the fly.

This series is far from over, as these two teams know each other better than anybody. If the Cavaliers hope to even the series before returning home for the weekend, they’ll need to make three key adjustments in Game 2.

Cavaliers need to value the ball more

This may be Cleveland's most important adjustment, as their turnovers have been more than alarming. In their eight playoff games this season, they've turned the ball over 141 times—the most by any team in 30 years.

Their live-ball turnovers allowed Detroit to capitalize on possessions that could have gone Cleveland’s way. The Pistons are a team that stays hot once they start hitting shots, so cleaning this up would cut down on their back-to-back scoring opportunities.

If the Cavaliers continue making backcourt mistakes, they’ll never seize the lead. Careless entry passes, falters under on-ball pressure, and sheer laziness have fueled their recent mishaps.

In Game 1, Detroit converted 20 Cavaliers turnovers into 31 points. Without even half those miscues, the outcome could have swung Cleveland's way.

The Cavaliers have the talent to win if they avoid constantly playing from behind in transition—even though they often mount late runs to keep games close. Cutting turnovers would force Detroit into a static half-court set, which favors Cleveland over the long haul.

Re-establishing the paint should be crucial

To dominate the Pistons going forward, Cleveland must better protect the rim and finish possessions with Mobley and Allen. Leveraging both centers' size on offense and defense should extinguish Detroit’s hot streaks.

Why would Detroit stop attacking the lane if it isn’t being stopped? The Pistons guards have shredded Cleveland’s defense—especially after their four regular-season meetings—and that must be addressed in Game 2.

If Mobley and Allen fail to anchor the interior, Detroit will keep exploiting the gaps. Mobley stepped up in Game 1 with 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in 35 minutes, but he can—and must—do more.

Jarrett Allen was pulled far too early despite his foul trouble, but even with four fouls and two to give, he never should have come out. He finished with just two points, three rebounds, and one assist—well short of what’s expected from the former All-Star.

In the first round, their paint defense unraveled, making it tough to control the game's tempo. Now they have a chance to right those wrongs. The Cavaliers must get more physical—they're fouling without delivering the impact.

Better rim protection, harder box-outs, and stronger screens—physicality—will be the recipe for success in Game 2 and beyond.