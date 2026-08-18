What Newly Acquired Tre Mann Can Offer Cleveland Cavaliers on the Court

Getting ready to play for his third NBA team, Tre Mann has played decently when given the opportunity. It was just two years ago that he was on the floor in Charlotte while LaMelo Ball was being benched. Entering his sixth year in the association, he has proved he can stick.

Currently under contract for two more years and $16 million, Mann’s deal is relatively cheap. He may well be flipped to another team should Cleveland opt to pull the trigger to acquire one of Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga. Or perhaps he will be sticking around.

Assuming the second option comes to fruition, let’s talk about what the guard brings to the Cavs.

A Solid Scorer

While playing for the Thunder, Tre Mann could not find consistent playing time, The team started winning a lot of games, and they also didn’t have a set role for him. A bit of an efficient shooter, he started to thrive more after going to Charlotte. It was there that he started showing the type of skill he possesses.

Across 28 games in 2023-24, he averaged 12-5-5 with nearly two steals per game in 31 minutes a night. With that, Mann hit 46% of his shots, including going 36% from 3PT land. The following season started off impressively. Mann had shooting splits of 44-40-90 in 13 appearances during 2024-25. The problem though was that he did not play more than just shoe contests.

When he got healthy this past campaign, the rotation spot was again lost like in OKC. Mann averaged roughly six points and two assists across 12 minutes per night over 53 appearances. Injuries and garbage time gave the guard most of his playing time. When playing bigger minutes, though, he proved he can score.

Situations in Cleveland may well arise where the team is short-handed. He can step in and give them some instant offense. With plenty of guards on the squad, he can probably score as well as any of the reserves. Meleek Thomas included.

Bit of a Veteran

Tre Mann is not exactly a veteran, but hey, entering his sixth year in the league and on his second contract, he has proven to belong. Not a huge part of the Hornets turnaround last year, he was still around the team. He saw winning basketball for the first time since the tail end of his OKC tenure,

The Cavs would love to continue to add guys with that type of experience. Dennis Schröder may not have worked out as hoped in Cleveland, but he was certainly a winning player. fSending him to Charlotte for Mann enabled the team to save some money while adding a playable guard.

The type of experience he’s brought could be nice to help James Harden and Donovan Mitchell with helping to teach Tyrese Proctor and the aforementioned Thomas good habits.

It’s not clear if Mann will stick around or be rerouted, but if he does stay, there’s plenty to glean from his presence.