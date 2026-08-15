Predicting Cavaliers’ Next Moves After Dennis Schroder Trade

The Dennis Schroder era in Cleveland is officially over.

After arriving at the team in February last season, he was a veteran leader off the bench for the Cleveland Cavaliers throughout the season but now the Cavs have a lot more money to work with before the season starts.

Fortunately, they were able to find a destination with the Charlotte Hornets, who after trading LaMelo Ball, had a nearly $50 million trade exception to take in players and Cleveland’s front office made the move to save money.

This gives the Cavs even more space for their next move. Peyton Watson, Jonathan Kuminga, or maybe even somebody bigger.

Jonathan Kuminga

Getting Kuminga could be the easiest move the Cavs could make post Schroder trade. Kuminga had talks with other teams, but it was reported that some of the talks have stalled out, which leaves the Cavs still as an option.

Kuminga wants $25 million from a team, which the Cavs now have the space to give him, but a sign and trade still seems like the likely scenario between the two.

It seems that the Kuminga to Cleveland buzz is definitely dying down ever since the Peyton Watson rumors started for Cleveland.

Atlanta and Cleveland during the season always have great games and make trades with eachother often. A Kuminga trade could be next and not the last surely.

Peyton Watson

Cleveland has become favorites for Watson as the offseason continues and the Nuggets and Watson’s team continue contract talks. Denver is offering $70 million, but he is looking for more.

It is a great chance right now for the Cavs, this is the time. With almost two months until the season begins, the earlier they get him in the better for the team as Cleveland still has not signed James Harden.

Harden is probably not going to keep waiting, there is likely one or two teams who would swoop in given the opportunity.

Watson gives the Cavs a major chance in the East and whatever the Nuggets want, as long as its not one of the four All-Stars I would say is reasonable.

Trey Murphy III

I am going back to this move. It is still possible. New Orleans were looking to move on from him earlier in the offseason but most rumors and trade scenarios have not been as popular.

With how the Dennis Schroder trade went, it is obvious the Cavs did not want to give up trade capitol as they gave Charlotte $4 million to take Schroder. Murphy is the guy you should be willing to give up a first round pick for.

New Orleans wanted a lot of Murphy, multiple first round picks and maybe even another All-Star in return, but maybe that has changed if they haven’t received any offers recently.

Max Strus is likely looking at his final days in Cleveland if any of these moves are to happen, with one of the Cavs first round picks potentially being traded along with him.