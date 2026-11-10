Why are the Cleveland Cavaliers Struggling to Stay Competitive This Season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers seemingly have no actual identity.

Every game, something is different; the game plan changes, yet everything stays the same. A team with this level of talent that has played together this long has no reason to be this bad.

But on Monday, Nov. 9, the Cavaliers fell to the Charlotte Hornets, 124-112.

Can't Stop the Shooters

Charlotte was without three of their top five scorers in this game. With all of them missing, somehow the Cavs still allowed them to shoot the rock like the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

I mean, they could not miss a shot from beyond the arc.

Charlotte ended the night shooting 23-for-46 from the three-point range. In the fourth quarter, when it was a lineup of two-way players alongside Meleek Thomas, they started making a comeback. However, the Hornets made just a few threes to stop any attempts.

James Harden

Harden is hard to talk about without pulling your hair out.

No defensive presence at all. The Hornets knocked down so many three-pointers because Harden wasn't tracking his man on defense at all. He was left on Grayson Allen, the Hornets' best shooter, a majority of the time, leading to knock-down shots left and right.

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) passes the ball over Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On turnovers, Harden was not hustling to try to fix his mistakes. All he has done this season has been a complete liability across the entire court. Every time the Hornets made these massive jumps in the lead, it was Harden on the court allowing such moments.

Kenny Atkinson

If there is any single person to put this season on, it is Kenny Atkinson. His job has to be on the ropes right now. His decision-making is awful.

James Harden plays eight to nine minutes straight with players who can not make any offense for themselves. So he is putting his trust in him to make something happen, and it has not happened all season.

Donovan Mitchell, who some are concerned about this season, will go a majority of the second and third quarters without being on the court, leading to the team falling behind.

Mar 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Referee Tony Brothers (25) has words with Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson during the first quarter as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) runs interference at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When they are up big in games, he wants to change the way they play or make one adjustment that ruins everything. Feels like he does not even want to win some of these games.

Somehow, when the team is playing down by 20+ like tonight, things start to click. That is a problem for the entire team, but it would not happen if Kenny made the right decisions.

Is There Anything Good?

Meleek Thomas. That is one of the good parts of this team.

He has played like he is the future leader of this team, more than Donovan Mitchell has at times.

Oct 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) looks for a shot against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja (33) and guard Meleek Thomas (15) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same goes for Mario Hezonja. Thomas and Hezonja are the two guys that, if the team traded every player, them staying would be the team to build around.

Could this be the moment Kenny Atkinson feels the hot seat, or that changes get made on the team?