Cavs Star Donovan Mitchell Rewarded With All-NBA Nod

For the third time in four seasons, Donovan Mitchell is a member of the All-NBA Teams. Mitchell was selected to the second team, with stars Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Boston's Jaylen Brown, Houstons's Kevin Durant, and New York's Jalen Brunson.

This group was behind the first team that included Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver's Nikola Jokic, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Luka Doncic, and Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Although the Cavs are on the brink of elimination in the Eastern Conference Finals vs. the New York Knicks, Mitchell has stepped up for this team in many of their postseason battles leading to Monday night's pivotal Game 4.

Another Career Accolade:

Mitchell is following up on the 2024-2025 season, during which he was named to the First Team All-NBA. All three of his appearances on the All-NBA have been during his tenure with the Cavaliers. The man they call Spida also received two votes for First-Team and led all who received votes with the most 2nd-team votes at 85.

Though their performance so far in the Conference Finals has been disappointing, this is still a season worth celebrating for the Cavaliers best player. Mitchell finished the season averaging 27.9 Points Per Game, 5.7 Assists Per Game, 4.5 Rebounds per game, and a slash line of 48% from the field, 36% from the perimter and 86% from the free-throw line. Not to mention the roster turnover that he had to play through while the Cavs struggled to stay consistent through the season.

What this Means for the Cavaliers:

The Cavaliers' future is up in the air going into the Summer of 2026, and once again, Mitchell finds his name popping up in Trade rumors, but the Cavs' star player seems to still have one goal in mind: finding a way to the NBA Finals. This goal obviously seems bleak given their one loss away from their season ending, and they quite simply look out of gas.

Though anything is possible, it's highly unlikely we'll see the Cavaliers win four straight games. Which means the Cavaliers will face questions about how the roster is constructed, whether they have the right coaching staff, and whether a certain King will have Cleveland on his list of places to spend the end of his career.

Regardless of what happens, Mitchell has been a great face of the franchise during his four years in Cleveland, and has led the Cavs to a place they haven't been since the LeBron James era.