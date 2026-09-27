What Donovan Mitchell and James Harden Need to Show During Cavaliers Training Camp

Aside from trying – and failing – to land LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ major priorities this offseason were to agree on new deals for Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

And they succeeded. Mitchell received a four-year max extension, while Harden returned on a three-year deal. Now, as training camp looms for the Cavs, these two high-class talents need to keep proving their worth and deliver on the training court, on opening night, and beyond.

If the two players maintain what they were contracted to do, then the Cavs can certainly contend for a championship.

What Mitchell needs to show

Mitchell must prove he can maintain his explosive regular-season scoring while avoiding the overall struggles he encountered against elite playoff defenses, such as the NBA Champion New York Knicks.

While Mitchell scored well, averaging 26.4 points in his last five games against New York, he did so while shooting just 43% from the field. Plus, his other numbers don’t read as impressive, with under four rebounds and assists per game. He also gave the ball away at an average of 3.4.

Going into the new campaign, Mitchell needs to remain comfortable playing off the ball when Harden runs the offense, taking full advantage of catch-and-shoot opportunities and finding open spots to exploit, a very underrated part of his game but one he could really take advantage of.

But as the crown jewel of the team’s four-year max extension, Mitchell must help establish the competitive tone alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen and be the verbal leader that Cleveland wants him to be.

What Harden needs to show

If there is one weakness that Harden has that everyone can instantly realize, it is his turnover ratio. In the postseason, the veteran guard averaged 4.7 turnovers in 18 games with Cleveland and will need to show sharper decision-making under intense defensive pressure.

For years, Harden has always garnered a lot of defensive attention. Maybe this season, with Mitchell as the key player defenses will zero in on, it could free Harden to do more damage.

Entering his 18th season, Harden also needs to show he can execute Kenny Atkinson’s system from the outset, rather than spending time adjusting on the fly as he did after last season’s trade deadline move.

However, Harden will also need to establish an immediate connection not only with the team’s core four, but also with new wing addition Peyton Watson. If Harden and Watson work together seamlessly, then it will only be a positive for the Cavs.