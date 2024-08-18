Should The Cleveland Cavaliers Bring Back This Veteran Forward?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a move in free agency outside of signing JT Thor to a two-way contract, and their options are running out as training camp is just around the corner.
It would be wise for the Cavaliers to add more wing and forward depth to the roster to help balance their current lineup. One familiar face, Cedi Osman, is still a free agent and could be an option for Cleveland.
Osman spent all of last season with the San Antonio Spurs after he was a part of the three-team trade that brought Max Strus to Cleveland last offseason.
Cedi provided a steady veteran presence on their Spurs, shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from behind the arc while averaging almost seven points a game.
Should the Cavs bring back Osman back in the fold for next season?
It depends.
If the Cavs run back the same roster as last year, then no, there likely wouldn’t be a spot for Cedi in the rotation. However, Osman could bring a much-needed depth piece for the Cavaliers if Isaac Okoro does end up leaving in restricted free agency before the season begins.
Okoro was a key reserve for the Cavaliers last season with his defense and surprisingly good three-point shooting. Yes, Cleveland drafted Jaylon Tyson, who could help fill the void Okoro could potentially leave, but it would be wise to still bring an experienced forward into the mix, too.
Cleveland heavily relied on Cedi to be their go-to three-point threat off the bench in his last two seasons with the Cavs. If the Cavs were to bring him back, that wouldn’t be his role this time around. Osman could be the eighth or ninth man into the game and play 10-15 minutes a night, depending on the matchup.
The bottom line is that Cleveland needs to add another forward to their roster, especially if they lose Okoro. Bringing back a player familiar to the Cavaliers such as Osman could be a great way to fill that void.