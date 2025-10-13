Why the Cleveland Cavaliers might hit the brakes on De'Andre Hunter's breakout season
Many have expressed a belief that Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter could be on the verge of a breakout season. The implications of which would be obvious, he would become the starting small forward, taking the role from Max Strus while he remains sidelined with a Jones fracture to start the season.
This opportunity is believed to be the perfect situation for Hunter to step into a larger role within the Cavaliers. However, this could be much easier said than done. Even with his stellar performance Thursday against the Chicago Bulls, where he recorded an impressive 20 points, two rebounds and two assists in just 25 minutes played, it is to be seen if he can continue to play at this rate when the preseason concludes.
After all, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are all tracking to play much larger roles than Hunter this season; with Garland very likely playing a larger role as well upon his return from a toe injury.
This could make it difficult for all players in smaller roles to find consistency, especially for a shooter like Hunter who needs to stay in rhythm. This is likely the reason he has yet to leapfrog the current starting small forward, Strus.
On the other end of the ball, Hunter could bring a much more advanced defensive presence compared to Strus. Hunter stands at a staggering six-feet-eight inches with an astounding wingspan of seven-feet-two inches, making him a considerably longer defender than Strus who stands at just six-foot-five with a significantly smaller wingspan at six-feet-seven and a half inches.
However, a bigger concern that could lead to big changes is the ever present second apron.
At this rate, the Cavs are fine to play this season out with the roster they have. However, should they fail to find the success they have been yearning for, difficult salary cap decisions will have to be made. While Hunter is not one of the max contract players on the Cavaliers, he does still rake in a decent salary at about $23 million annually.
Should the Cavaliers need to disassemble the current cast of characters, Hunter would likely be one of the first casualties outside of the max contract players. A return of Strus to pre-injury form is just one of the possibilities that could lead us to such an outcome.
Another likely scenario that could put some pressure on Hunter is the impressive play of sophomore Jalyon Tyson and rookie Tyrese Proctor, who could be primed for larger roles throughout the season. Both players have shown signs of being able to play pivotal roles off the bench for the Cavs in the very near future.
Their respective emergences would essentially create a logjam at shooting guard/small forward, and with the second apron being such a major concern trending into the 2026 season and beyond. Hunter, Strus, and Merrill will have to be at the top of their game to stave off the cheaper rising stars.