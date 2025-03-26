Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Upgraded to Questionable for Wednesday Night Tilt vs. Suns
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday night's road game against the Phoenix Suns with his left ankle sprain, the Celtics announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Tatum, who injured his ankle in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Sacramento Kings, went through shootaround on Wednesday afternoon and appeared to be practicing without a limp, according to multiple reporters on site in Phoenix.
Boston has won six straight games and nine out of their last 10 games. He's averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 45.5% shooting from the floor and a 35.2% mark from three. He has played in 66 of the team's 72 games this season.
He has played in 64 regular season games or more his entire career. The 64 games he played in (the lowest mark of his career) came in the 2020–21 season, which was shortened to 72 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tatum has been incredibly reliable throughout his eight-year career.