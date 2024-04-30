Caleb Martin Details Difference in Celtics’ Defense This Postseason
After snatching the souls of the Boston Celtics and their fans last spring in the Eastern Conference Finals, Caleb Martin hasn't been able to make the same impact for the Miami Heat in the rematch.
Martin isn't quite averaging the same 19.3 points per game on 60.2%/48.9% splits as last year. He's down to just 12 points per game on 47.2%/50.0% splits.
After Monday's Game 4 loss to the Cs, Martin discussed the difference in the way his opponents have gone about defending the Heat this time.
"I don't think it's the same coverages as last year," he explained (h/t Noa Dalzell) That's definitely something I realized, which is totally fine. We got guys that can make plays, take shots - that role is passed to somebody else and we've got guys who can do the same thing. Just us realizing that. Me too, not being as passive and more aggressive no matter who's on me. I've got to be more impactful and be aggressive on that end and not overthink as much."
Boston went out and made big changes to their roster after losing to the Heat in Game 7. They added Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis via trade, who are two players that make a defensive impact.
Holiday has been named to one of the NBA's All-Defensive teams in five of the last six seasons. He does a tremendous job of "quarterbacking" Boston's defense, which has certainly impacted the way this series has gone for the Heat.
Porzingis, while not quite the defender Holiday is, has been someone who makes finishing at the rim difficult on the opposing team.
It doesn't help that Miami is without two of it's better offensive players in Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.
Martin and the Heat will try and extend their season in Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston.