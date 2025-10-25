Inside The Celtics

4 Key Celtics Could Miss Pistons Clash with Injuries

Alex Kirschenbaum

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts with guard Derrick White (9) after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA: Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts with guard Derrick White (9) after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in game two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 0-2 Boston Celtics could be without up to four critical pieces in its third match of the season, slated for Sunday against the 1-1 Detroit Pistons.

More news: Celtics' Anfernee Simons Knows Exactly What He Needs to Improve This Year

Per Noa Dalzell of CLNS, three players could be missing alongside six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum.

Both four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown and new center signing Luka Garza are considered merely questionable to suit up. Brown, who's been dealing with a left hamstring strain, has yet to drop a game. Garza missed Boston's 105-95 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday with a concussion.

More news: Multiple Celtics Free Agent Signings Disrespected in New Position Rankings

Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White has been downgraded to merely probable to play through a sprained right wrist.

This story will be updated...

Latest Celtics News

feed

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News