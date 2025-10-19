Inside The Celtics

Multiple Celtics Free Agent Signings Disrespected in New Position Rankings

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 10, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN: Boston Celtics forward Chris Boucher (99) slaps hands with team mates after making a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Several Boston Celtics free agent additions have been dissed in a fresh expert position rankings.

Law Murray of The Athletic has ranked Boston's projected power forward rotation of starter Chris Boucher and chief reserve Josh Minott and its anticipated center tandem of starter Neemias Queta and backup Luka Garza have both been ranked dead last among all 30 NBA teams in his new position-by-position assessment.

Boston does, however, far better in Murray's three perimeter position rankings.

When it comes to assessing the league's top centers, Murray opines that "it’s easy to put [No. 29-ranked] Indiana and Boston (losing Porzingis and Al Horford) at the bottom of these rankings now that they don’t have legitimate starters or even acceptable backups."

Murray doesn't think too highly of his anticipated Pacers center rotation, either, comprising Jay Huff as his expected starter and Isaiah Jackson.

The Celtics signed Boucher, Minott and Garza to veteran's minimum deals this offseason.

Last year, Indiana opted to start 3-and-D, rim-rolling center Myles Turner and back him up using a hodgepodge of backups after Jackson and Wiseman tore their Achilles tendons mere days into the start of 2024-25. The Pacers' backups ranged from Thomas Bryant to Tony Bradley to even power forward Obi Toppin as a small-bal center option.

Now, Bradley and Wiseman are both on contracts that are not fully guaranteed heading into 205-26.

This story will be updated...

