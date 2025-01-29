Al Horford Injury Status for Celtics vs Bulls
The Boston Celtics will face their long-time rival and conference foe, the Chicago Bulls, for the fourth and final time this season.
The Celtics will host the Bulls for this contest.
Boston will look to get its 33rd win of the season after a tough home loss to the Houston Rockets.
While that is the case, the Celtics may need to come out on top without their veteran big man, Al Horford. Horford is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to a toe issue.
Horford missed Monday's loss to the Rockets and could miss a second straight game Wednesday when the defending NBA champions take on the Bulls in Boston.
The veteran big man has struggled during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging career-low numbers in points (8.1) and rebounds (5.3) for the Celtics.
The 38-year-old is no longer the same player he was in previous seasons.
In the season, Horford has averaged 8.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three in 26.8 minutes of action and 36 games.
Horford last played on Jan. 25 against the Dallas Mavericks. In that contest, he was not at his best, recording four points on 25 percent shooting from the field, six rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes of action.
Horford has gone four straight games without hitting double digits on the scoring column.
While Horford could miss tonight's game, the Celtics are still massive favorites with a -14.5 spread.
The Bulls are one of the bottom feeders in the East, with a 20-27 record and an 11-11 road record.
As for the C's, they sit with a 15-9 home record. The Celtics have gone 23-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference, scoring 117.2 points while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.
The Bulls are 15-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference, scoring 116.7 points per game and is shooting 46.6 percent.
Boston has been medical in their past 10 games with a 5-5 record. In that span, they are averaging 112.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.
