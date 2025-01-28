Former Celtics All-Star Attempting NBA Comeback
The Boston Celtics are 6-4 in their last 10 contests.
The last two months for Boston have been different from their usual dominant ways. Starting the 2024-25 campaign off to a 16-3 start, they have a 16-11 record since the start of 2025.
Coming off a 117-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night, the Celtics were able to get back into the win collum Saturday in a Finals rematch against the Dallas Mavericks.
It was business as usual for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White as the trio combined for 69 points in the 122-107 win.
Despite a mini rough patch and a solid lineup that doesn't seem to be going anywhere, a former Celtics star is starting his journey to return to the NBA.
Former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has signed a deal with the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars.
Thomas looks to recapture his NBA success once again after a successful four games in the G League last season with the Stars.
Last season in the G League, Thomas, who will be 36 next month, averaged 32.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals for Salt Lake City. This earned him six late-season NBA appearances with the Phoenix Suns averaging 1.3 points on 3.2 minutes per game.
The height of Thomas' powers came in his second full season as a member of the Boston Celtics. He averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on the way to leading Boston to the playoffs.
Leaving right where he left off in the regular season, Thomas took his No. 1 seed Celtics past the first round against the Chicago Bulls, and into the Eastern Conference Semifinals to meet the Washington Wizards.
In perhaps his most memorable moment wearing a Celtics uniform, Thomas dropped 53 points in the second game of the series on the date that his late sister would have been 23 years old. Of the 53, 29 came in the fourth quarter.
The start of Thomas' nomadic pattern across the NBA came about two weeks later in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals when he suffered a re-aggravation of a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear.
After the storied season, Thomas never played more than 40 games in a season and continued to bounce around the league. The start of his G League journey signals he is not done yet with the game of basketball and still has something left in the tank.
