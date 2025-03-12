Alex Caruso Injury Status For Celtics vs Thunder
The Boston Celtics will host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night for the first and only time in the regular season.
The Celtics will look to tie the season series against the Thunder after dropping their game against them in early January. Boston will look to keep its win streak alive, but so will the Thunder, who will look to start a new winning streak of their own.
However, the Thunder might have to do it without their top defender, guard Alex Caruso. Caruso is listed as questionable entering Wednesday's game due to an illness.
Caruso was added to the injury report late, which is not a good sign for his availability. If he's unable to play Wednesday, guys like Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe could be asked to step up for the Thunder.
The 31-year-old is in his first year in Oklahoma City after he was traded in the offseason from the Chicago Bulls. Caruso has been a massive plus for the Thunder, who have the No. 1 defensive net rating and the No. 1 net rating.
Not only could the Celtics not face Caruso, but they will also face the Thunder without Oklahoma City's top guard, Jalen Williams. Williams is out due to a hip injury, and there is no timetable for his return.
The Thunder could be down Caruso and Williams, which would greatly help the Celtics secure the win. Boston will look for their 48th win of the season, while the Thunder will look for their 54th win.
Boston enters this game as the home favorite with a -2.5 spread.
The Celtics are 23-11 in home games. Boston is sixth in the league, averaging 116.9 points, and is shooting 46.2 percent from the field. The Thunder are 24-7 on the road.
The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 games, averaging 115.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field.
Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.
The Celtics aren't too far back from the Thunder when it comes to their ranking in the defensive rating and net rating. Boston ranks fifth in defensive net rating and third in net rating.
Teams are legitimate title contenders if they are within the top 10 or, at worst, the top 15 in those categories.
