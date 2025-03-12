Celtics Legend Cedric Maxwell Doesn’t Hold Back on Kristaps Porzingis Missing Games
Since the Boston Celtics traded for Kristaps Porzingis, the big man has missed a lot of games. He played just 57 games last season in his first year in Boston.
This season, he has played just 32 games for the Celtics. He continues to miss games for one reason or another, recently missing the last six games with a mystery illness.
The Celtics knew that they were trading for someone who was injury-prone when they acquired him. Even so, they weren't expecting him to miss this many games so early on in his Boston tenure.
Read more: Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis Reveals He Has Been Dealing With Mysterious 'Illness'
One former Celtics player is tired of Porzingis missing so many games. Former Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell went in on Porzingis for his lack of availability with the team.
“We don’t know what it is and what it isn’t. We know it’s not Covid related, they put that out there immediately,” the Celtics legend told CLNS Boston.
“But you start thinking what kind of virus is it that’s keeping him away from the team? All we can do is speculate. We don’t know when the timetable is right down for Porzingis, and that’s what’s frustrating to everybody.”
Maxwell is frustrated with the fact that Porzingis is out for another extended stretch of games. This isn't the first time that he's missed several games in a row.
The Celtics are hoping to have him ready for the playoffs once they get here. He's someone that they are going to need if they want to get out of the East again.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Victory Over Lakers is Most-Watched Regular Season Game in Years
Maxwell understands that the Celtics need him, and he is frustrated with the fact that he can't seem to stay healthy. No matter what he does, he can't stop missing games.
When Porzingis is out there, he gives the Celtics an entirely new dimension to both their offense and defense. He stretches the floor on offense and provides rim protection on defense.
So far this season, Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Isiah Thomas Gets Brutally Honest About Decision to Not Appear in New Celtics Documentary
Kristaps Porzingis Says Celtics Have to 'Hunt' in Search of Title Repeat
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.