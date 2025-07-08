Anonymous Executives Have No Faith in Celtics to Win East in 2025
The Boston received zero votes to place in the top four in the East in the 2025-26 season in a poll of eight NBA scouts and executives.
The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons all received votes to place somewhere throughout the top 4.
The Celtics have gotten significantly weaker since the end of their season, as they have traded both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to shave down their monstrous salary for next season and will be without superstar forward Jayson Tatum for most — if not all — of the season after he suffered an Achilles injury against the New York Knicks in the playoffs. They have also lost center Luke Kornet, and Al Horford's future with the team is still uncertain.
Other notable teams to not receive a vote are the Indiana Pacers, who made it to the NBA Finals and lost after All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton to an Achillies injury, and the Miami Heat.
"One of the things you learn when you work in this league for a little while is how fragile everything is, even for the best teams with the best players who look invincible," an East GM said. "These last few months have really brought that home."
The Cavs are the favorites to win the East after dominating the conference last season, with the Knicks being the only other team to garner a first-place vote.
The Celtics still have a real shot in the East despite their rocky offseason so far. They were 10 games clear of the third place Knicks in the 2024-25 season, and have not finished below .500 since 2014-15. The Knicks and Cavaliers are primed to run away with the east, and there isn't a clear "best of the rest" team looking through East rosters.
