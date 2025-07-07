Celtics' Brad Stevens Reveals Motivation Behind Anfernee Simons, Georges Niang Trades
The Boston Celtics made several trades over the offseason, and president of basketball operation Brad Stevens opened up on the organization's thought process behind the moves.
The Celtics ended up trading away two of their expensive contracts, moving away from center Kristaps Porzingis and guard Jrue Holiday, who both were going to make at least $20 million this upcoming season.
Porzingis was on an expiring contract, while Holiday still had two more seasons on his deal beyond the 2025-2026 season.
In return for both veterans, the Celtics got back promising guard Anfernee Simons and forward Georges Niang, both of who are on expiring contracts and are significantly younger than the exiting veterans.
More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step in Achilles Recovery
The Celtics finalized both trades on Monday once the league's moratorium period ended, offically parting with two key players from the team's 2024 tItle.
“Anfernee is a really good young player who has continuously improved in his seven years in the NBA,” Stevens’ statement read.
“Georges is no stranger to Boston and has continuously been a winning player over the course of his career. We are excited to add both of them to the team.”
Boston saved $27.2 million from both trades, taking them under the second apron. The deal gives the team more flexibility to make other trades.
The trades come as a byproduct of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, which punishes teams for going over the salary cap over several seasons.
The Celtics had a massive payroll after paying several key players in their pursuit of titles, but with Jayson Tatum's injury, the team's hopes for the upcoming season are gone.
Boston is left retooling for Tatum's return, and ownership made the decision not to pay up to keep their aging core.
Simons and Niang offer immiedate contributions for the team. Both can end up getting flipped for additional salary relief if the team needs it as well.
More news: Celtics, Damian Lillard Have Mutual Interest in Blockbuster Signing
