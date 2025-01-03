Anthony Edwards Vents Frustrations After Celtics Defense Locked Him Down
The Boston Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA when they are fully healthy. When everyone is available in the starting lineup, there might not be a better list of starters in the league. Boston was able to show that once again against the Timberwolves on Thursday night.
Boston took down Minnesota 118-115, and they have now won three of their last four games. In that game, they were able to have the success they had because of what they were able to do to Minnesota's star player, Anthony Edwards. They were able to frustrate him all night.
Edwards finished with just 15 points on 5-16 from the field. He looked uncomfortable all night and was not able to get to his spots to succeed offensively. This was despite the fact that the Celtics were missing both Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis from the starting lineup.
Usually, Brown guards the best player on the other team. With him out, Jrue Holiday was tasked with guarding Edwards. He did a phenomenal job, holding him to just 2-9 from the 3-point line. Edwards was extremely frustrated out there because he felt like he had to pass the ball more than he wanted to. Edwards had just 15 shot attempts.
Edwards was asked about the Celtics' tactics while guarding him and he vented his frustrations to the media.
“Yeah, even when I might have the shot, I’m like, ‘Aw they bringing two.’ Or a lane. I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I watch film, trying to figure it out. It’s hard to beat two NBA players, you know what I mean? These dudes are NBA players. It’s not like high school or middle school. These dudes, 6-8, 6-9, long strong, athletic. Then they funneling me to the dude who 8 feet tall at the rim. It’s crazy.”
The Celtics did not allow him to play the type of basketball that Edwards likes to play, but he thought he was making the correct plays for his team.
“Hell no. That was a good brand of basketball. It’s not how I want to play, of course,” Edwards said of Boston’s defense. “I’m only 23, I don’t wanna just be passing the ball all night... But the way they’re guarding me, I think I have to.”
Edwards averages 24.5 points this season, so the Celtics knew that they had to shut him down. That's exactly what they did. Boston is frustrating the best players on other teams into passing the ball more than they want to. That's a good sign for them moving forward.
