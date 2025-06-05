Bold Trade Proposal Has Celtics Move All-Star in Head-Scratching Salary Dump
The Boston Celtics made some moves a couple of years ago to go all in. They made trades for both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis prior to the start of the 2023-24 season.
Those trades ended up working out in a big way, as those two players helped the Celtics win the NBA championship last season. It was a clear win for by them making those trades.
This year, they did not get the same result. Now, the tax bill has come due for the Celtics, and they have a new owner who must pay it.
Read more: Celtics Star's Future Was in Question Long Before Jayson Tatum’s Injury
There are a few players who have been mentioned as possible trade candidates in order to shed some salary. Kristaps Porzingis is the biggest name.
This trade proposal has the Celtics dumping Kristaps Porzingis to the Jazz
One trade proposal that has come up is one involving the Utah Jazz. Danny Ainge runs the Jazz now, so this trade proposal might be one the Celtics consider. Here is the proposal:
Utah Jazz Proposal: Jordan Clarkson, KJ Martin and Svi Mykhailiuk for Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick.
This is about as big of a salary dump as it could possibly be for Porzingis. None of the players the Celtics would be getting back in this trade are anywhere near as good as Porzingis.
Boston would obviously like to get some good players back in any trade that would involve Porzingis, but they might not get that option. With the amount of money he is due on his contract, that might not be possible.
More Celtics news: Breaking Down Potential Celtics Trade Package for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Of course, the Celtics have all summer to figure out what the right price for Porzingis will be for them. The issue is that any trades they make, the salaries have to match exactly.
That's part of the reason why the Celtics want to get out of the second apron. They want to avoid that issue moving forward, along with some of the other penalties that come with it.
This season, Porzingis averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
More Boston Celtics news: Top 5 Jrue Holiday Replacements For Celtics Amid Trade Rumors
Celtics Free Agency: Breaking Down Why Al Horford Should Return
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.